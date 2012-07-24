FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Spanish businessman cuts BBVA stake to 2.99 pct
July 24, 2012 / 5:54 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Spanish businessman cuts BBVA stake to 2.99 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline percentage)

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s Inveravante, an investment vehicle owned by businessman Manuel Jove, has cut its stake in the country’s second-biggest lender BBVA to 2.99 percent, the group said on Tuesday.

Inveravante said it was selling over 125 million shares, or 2.3 percent of the Spanish lender, to UBS, after a deal struck with the Swiss bank to buy 5 percent of BBVA in 2007 expired, according to a company filing.

The sale is worth almost 560 million euros, according to the closing price of BBVA stock of 4.43 euros a share on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sarah White and Rodrigo de Miguel; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
