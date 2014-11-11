FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA to close half of its Portuguese offices
November 11, 2014 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's BBVA to close half of its Portuguese offices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA plans to close about half of its 81 offices in Portugal and dismiss a quarter of the loss-making division’s workforce in an effort to recoup profitability, a spokesman for the bank said.

“The move is aimed at downsizing and optimising the bank in Portugal,” the BBVA spokesman said. The measure will affect 43 offices and 177 workers.

BBVA has tried unsuccessfully to sell its Portuguese unit, several sources have told Reuters. The division had losses of 111 million euros in 2013. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Tracy Rucinski, editing by William Hardy)

