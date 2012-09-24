FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BBVA adds $500 mln notes
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BBVA adds $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - BBVA Bancomer SA, acting
through its Texas Agency, on Monday added $500 million of
subordinated notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
    BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Goldman Sachs were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BBVA BANCOMER SA/INSTITUCION DE BANCA MULTIPLE/GRUPO
FINANCIERO BBVA BANCOMER

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 6.75 PCT    MATURITY    09/30/2022
TYPE SUB NTS    ISS PRICE 109.89   FIRST PAY   03/30/2013
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 5.45 PCT     SETTLEMENT  09/28/2012   
S&P N/A         SPREAD 373.2 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH TRIPLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

