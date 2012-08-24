FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-BBVA sells $500 mln notes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-BBVA sells $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - BBVA Banco Continental on
Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said market sources. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million.
    Goldman Sachs, BBVA, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: BBVA BANCO CONTINENTAL 

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    08/26/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   02/26/2013 
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD 5 PCT        SETTLEMENT  08/29/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 332 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.