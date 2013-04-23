FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA to make 208 mln eur gain from sale of Peru fund
April 23, 2013 / 6:02 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's BBVA to make 208 mln eur gain from sale of Peru fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA will make a net gain of 208 million euros ($271 million) from the sale of its Peruvian pension fund BBVA Horizonte, the lender said on Tuesday.

In a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator, BBVA also said the strategic review of its pension fund business in Latin America would now come to an end after similar sales already took place in Mexico, Colombia and Chile. ($1 = 0.7683 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
