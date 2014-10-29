FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA plans to issue more bonds to reinforce capital next year
October 29, 2014

Spain's BBVA plans to issue more bonds to reinforce capital next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA plans to issue more so-called additional Tier 1 bonds, or bonds that can be converted into capital, early next year, the bank’s head of strategy and finance Jaime Saenz de Tejada said on Wednesday.

BBVA has already issued bonds of this kind in 2013 and this year it sold 1.5 billion euros (1.91 billion US dollar) of the debt, which is also known as contingent convertible bonds or CoCo bonds.

Saenz de Tejada told an investor conference call following third quarter results that BBVA had so far filled about half of the additional Tier 1 “bucket” it wanted to cover. (1 US dollar = 0.7855 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Tomas Cobos)

