BRIEF-BBVA sees "fully-loaded" capital stable at 10 pct by year-end
February 4, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-BBVA sees "fully-loaded" capital stable at 10 pct by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA SA :

* CFO says BBVA’s expected core capital ratio to be around 10 percent at end-2105 under Basel III fully-loaded criteria

* Fully-loaded core capital ratio, 10.4 percent at end-2014, expected to be hit by acquisitions impact during 2015

* Dividend policy to also affect capital generation as bank decreases scrip payments

* BBVA foresees transition to dividend fully paid in cash by around 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BBVA.MC ] (Reporting By Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

