Spain's BBVA aims to sell out of China's CITIC - Chairman

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA will sell its remaining 4.7 percent stake in China’s CITIC Bank when it can, Chairman Francisco Gonzalez said on Wednesday, after recognising that the bank’s venture in the country had not gone according to plan.

“We don’t have an exact date in mind to sell what we have left in China; we will do it when the market conditions are right,” Gonzalez told a news conference after presenting fourth-quarter results.

Gonzalez also said BBVA planned to keep increasing its stake in Turkey’s Garanti Bank over time after recently agreeing to up its holding to nearly 40 percent. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)