FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's BBVA aims to sell out of China's CITIC - Chairman
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's BBVA aims to sell out of China's CITIC - Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA will sell its remaining 4.7 percent stake in China’s CITIC Bank when it can, Chairman Francisco Gonzalez said on Wednesday, after recognising that the bank’s venture in the country had not gone according to plan.

“We don’t have an exact date in mind to sell what we have left in China; we will do it when the market conditions are right,” Gonzalez told a news conference after presenting fourth-quarter results.

Gonzalez also said BBVA planned to keep increasing its stake in Turkey’s Garanti Bank over time after recently agreeing to up its holding to nearly 40 percent. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.