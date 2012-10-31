FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BBVA 9-mth profit down 47 percent on property writedowns
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

BBVA 9-mth profit down 47 percent on property writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA reported a 47 percent decline in nine-month net profit on Wednesday to 1.66 billion euros ($2.15 billion), in line with forecasts, after it wrote off more losses on bad real estate investments.

BBVA reported net interest income of 11.2 billion euros, up 16 percent on the year-ago period and in line with a Reuters polled forecast.

A poll of eight analysts estimated BBVA would report net profit of 1.7 billion euros and net interest income of 11.2 billion.

$1 = 0.7705 euros Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.