BBVA 9-mth profit down 47 percent on property writedowns

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA reported a 47 percent decline in nine-month net profit on Wednesday to 1.66 billion euros ($2.15 billion), in line with forecasts, after it wrote off more losses on bad real estate investments.

BBVA reported net interest income of 11.2 billion euros, up 16 percent on the year-ago period and in line with a Reuters polled forecast.

A poll of eight analysts estimated BBVA would report net profit of 1.7 billion euros and net interest income of 11.2 billion.