FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BBVA Q4 loss smaller than expected, 2013 profits rise
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

BBVA Q4 loss smaller than expected, 2013 profits rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - BBVA, Spain’s second-biggest bank, posted a smaller than expected fourth quarter loss of 849 million euros ($1 billion) on Friday, after it took charges from the sale of a 5 percent stake in China’s CITIC Bank Corp.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would make a 1.1 billion euro loss in the period.

Profits for the whole of 2013 rose by a third, helped by lower provisions against soured Spanish property loans.

BBVA’s 2013 net profit was 2.2 billion euros, slightly above analyst forecasts, while its net interest income - earnings from loans minus funding costs - came in at 14.6 billion euros, slightly down on 2012 levels. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.