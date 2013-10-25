BBVA's nine-month net profit up 86 pct to 3.1 bln euros

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - BBVA, Spain’s second-biggest bank, on Friday posted a nine-month net profit of 3.1 billion euros, nearly double what it made in the same period a year ago but below analysts’ expectations.

Like peers, BBVA has set less money aside to counter soured debts than in 2012, and a series of Latin American disposals earlier this year have also helped profits.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast it would make a nine-month net profit of 3.505 billion euros, though predictions had varied widely, distorted by estimations over one-off gains to be booked in the third quarter.

Nine-month net interest income fell 3.2 percent from a year ago to 10.85 billion euros, in line with forecasts. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)