Spain's BBVA posts 1.1 bln euros loss in Q3, hit by Turkey
October 30, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's BBVA posts 1.1 bln euros loss in Q3, hit by Turkey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Friday posted a 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) loss in the third quarter, worse than analysts’ expectations for a 875 million euro loss, as it was hit by a one-off writedown of 1.8 billion euros in Turkey.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was however slightly better than expected for the third quarter at 4.5 billion euros.

The impairment charge was triggered by the purchase of an additional 14.9 percent stake in Turkish bank Garanti, which gave BBVA control of the lender, as well as a weaker lira. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

