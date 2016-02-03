Spain's BBVA Q4 net profit up 36 pct, beats forecast

MADRID, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Wednesday posted a 36.4 percent rise in net profit in the fourth quarter from a year earlier to 940 million euros ($1 billion), helped by lower provisions against bad loans and beating analysts’ forecast.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was slightly below expectations at 4.415 billion euros in the last three months of the year. ($1 = 0.9155 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado; Editing by Paul Day)