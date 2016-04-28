FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BBVA posts 54 pct fall in Q1, misses forecasts
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 28, 2016 / 5:22 AM / a year ago

BBVA posts 54 pct fall in Q1, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 28 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA, the country’s second-biggest lender, posted on Thursday a 54 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, due to the lack of significant capital gains compared to the same period last year, and to the depreciation of currencies in emerging markets.

BBVA, which accounts for more than 40 percent of its earnings in Mexico, reported net profit of 709 million euros ($803.65 million), below analysts’ forecasts of 844 million euros.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.2 billion euros, up 13.3 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.