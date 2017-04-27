REFILE-Spain's BBVA posts 70 pct rise in Q1 profit from one-offs

(Adds missing pct in headline)

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA posted on Thursday a near 70 percent rise in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, helped by extraordinary capital gains and lower provisions, and with a lift to revenues in its key market of Mexico.

BBVA, Spain's second largest bank, reported net profit of 1.20 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in the first three months of the year against, beating an average of analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll of 1.12 billion euros.

In the first quarter, BBVA booked net capital gains of about 177 million euros after it sold a 1.7 stake in February in China Citic CNCB bank.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 4.32 billion euros, up 4 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick and Jesus Aguado)