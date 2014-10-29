UPDATE 2-Lending revenue helps BBVA profit but turnaround disappoints

* BBVA Q3 net profit 601 mln eur, vs 195 mln yr ago

* Missed forecasts on higher than expected impairments

* Net interest income up 8 pct

* Shares down 2.8 percent (Writes through, adds shares, analyst quote)

By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado

MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Wednesday net profit tripled in the third quarter from a year ago as lending revenue rose in markets such as Mexico, though the pace of an ongoing turnaround at the lender disappointed analysts and investors.

The second-biggest Spanish bank, which makes most of its profit overseas, has like domestic peers been recovering this year from a financial crisis at home, after years of patching up capital levels to cope with rising bad debts.

A pick-up of business in Spain is now on track and bad loans are falling, but BBVA has still been cleaning up its balance sheet, especially ahead of region-wide health checks by the European Central Bank which took place this month.

In the third quarter, provisions against losses of 199 million euros ($253 million) were slightly above those from the same period a year ago and impairments were higher than many analysts said they had expected at this point in the bank’s recovery.

“Loan-loss provisions were slightly higher, as were other charges,” Nomura analyst Daragh Quinn said in a note, pointing to a rise in taxes.

Others highlighted that higher-than-expected costs in BBVA’s key Mexican market had also dampened performance there, although the country remains the biggest contributor to profits.

The group’s net profit stood at 601 million euros in the July-September quarter, up from 195 million euros in the third quarter of last year but below forecasts of 671 million euros in a Reuters poll.

BBVA’s shares fell 2.88 percent to 8.93 euros per share by 0945 GMT, the top loser in Spain’s blue-chip index Ibex, and underperforming a broader European banking index.

For the first nine months of the year, BBVA’s profit was down 37 percent at 1.929 billion euros ($2.46 billion), comparing unfavourably to 2013 when it booked several one-off gains from asset sales.

BBVA also warned a push in digital banking would hit its bottom line by up to 290 million euros in the fourth quarter.

The bank has also been hurt by unfavourable exchange rates in volatile emerging markets, especially due to currencies in South America and other countries such as Turkey.

That effect eased in the third quarter, BBVA said, although it also took some charges to adjust for hyperinflation in Venezuela and warned macro-economic uncertainties remained high there and in Argentina.

SLOW SPANISH TURNAROUND

Some analysts said the bank’s recovery in Spain was still on track in the longer term, despite continued losses from non-performing real estate loans.

Spanish banks are trying to focus on boosting income from core loan businesses, though in line with Caixabank and Bankia which reported earnings last week, BBVA said lending was still falling in the country for now.

“We expect a large part of the benefit from domestic credit cost and real estate normalization to accrue by 2016,” Sanford Bernstein analyst Johan De Mulder said in a note to clients.

BBVA bought state-rescued Catalunya Banc, based in Barcelona, earlier this year as it tries to boost its Spanish income, and the bank said on Wednesday it was winning back customers the franchise had lost in the region.

Net interest income (NII), a closely-watched measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, also rose in the third quarter in Spain from a year ago, in a positive sign for the bank although for the first nine months as a whole it was down in the country.

At a group level, NII increased nearly 8 percent to 3.83 billion euros (4.87 billion US dollar) in the period, beating expectations of 3.72 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Losses from deteriorating assets, at 1.1 billion euros, were well below those of a year ago, but slightly higher than in the first and second quarters of this year.

BBVA’s ratio of bad debts as a percentage of total credit, meanwhile, fell to 6.1 percent at end-September from 6.4 percent at end-June.

Only one small Spanish lender, Liberbank, registered a capital shortfall at the end of 2013 in Sunday’s ECB health check, though it has already covered the gap. BBVA had excess capital of over 13 billion euros under an adverse stress test scenario. (1 US dollar = 0.7851 euro) (Editing by Julien Toyer and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)