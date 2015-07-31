FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA first-half profit doubles, beats forecast
July 31, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's BBVA first-half profit doubles, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - BBVA, Spain’s second-biggest bank by market value, on Friday said first half net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating expectations as revenue grew and the lender integrated its purchase of local peer Catalunya Banc.

Profit in the period came in at 2.76 billion euros ($3 billion), compared to the 2.43 expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, also helped by a series of one-off gains.

In the second quarter alone, net profit was up 74 percent at 1.22 billion euros, also above expectations, while net interest income rose nearly 6 percent from a year ago. ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

