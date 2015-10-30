FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Spain's BBVA posts 1.1 bln euros loss in Q3, hit by Turkey
October 30, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Spain's BBVA posts 1.1 bln euros loss in Q3, hit by Turkey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects capital ratio number in last paragraph)

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Friday posted a 1.1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) loss in the third quarter, worse than analysts’ expectations for an 875 million euro loss, after taking by a writedown of 1.8 billion euros in Turkey.

The impairment charge was triggered by the purchase of an additional 15 percent stake in Turkish bank Garanti, which gave BBVA control of the lender, as well as a weaker lira.

Like their peers across Europe, Spanish banks are struggling to ramp up earnings from loans as interest rates hover at historic lows, while increasingly fierce competition as Spain emerges from recession is eroding margins.

BBVA, however, did better than most of domestic competitors on that front.

Net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, came in higher than expected for the third quarter at 4.5 billion euros, up 16.4 percent from the previous three months, although that was partly offset by higher operational costs and lower trading gains.

The lender also brought down its bad loan ratio to 5.6 percent at end-September from 6.1 percent at end-June, while its core tier-one capital under the Basel III fully loaded criteria fell to 9.8 percent from 10.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett and Gopakumar Warrier)

