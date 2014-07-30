FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA posts 39 pct fall in Q2 net profit
July 30, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's BBVA posts 39 pct fall in Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Wednesday reported a 39 percent fall in second-quarter net profit as lending revenue dropped and earnings a year ago were boosted by gains from asset sales.

BBVA said net income was 704 million euros, versus the 706 million euros forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

BBVA, which makes most of its profit outside its Spanish home market, said it had also been hit by unfavourable exchange rates. It has a large presence in South America, where currencies in the likes of Venezuela have weakened against the euro. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)

