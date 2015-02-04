FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's BBVA beats forecasts as 2014 profit rises 26 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2015 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's BBVA beats forecasts as 2014 profit rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Wednesday reported a 689-million-euro ($790.5 million) fourth-quarter profit, beating forecasts, after making a loss in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 615 million euros in a Reuters poll, although bottom-line estimates varied widely.

For the whole of 2014, BBVA’s profit was up 26 percent from a year earlier to 2.62 billion euros, as net interest income, or earnings from loans minus deposit costs, rose.

Like domestic peers, the bank revised 2013 accounts downwards to reflect payments to Spain’s deposit guarantee fund, and without these changes net profit for 2014 would have risen only 17.5 percent from the previous year. ($1 = 0.8716 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.