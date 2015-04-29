FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA Q1 profit more than doubles on China gain
April 29, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's BBVA Q1 profit more than doubles on China gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA on Wednesday said net profit more than doubled in the first quarter from a year ago, beating forecasts and boosted by the sale of a stake in China’s CITIC Bank.

Profit at Spain’s second-biggest bank came in at 1.54 billion euros ($1.69 billion), compared to the 1.37 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of analysts. Net interest income rose 8 percent from a year ago but missed forecasts.

Without the gains from the CITIC sale, net profit would have risen 53 percent to 953 million euros, the bank said. ($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Paul Day)

