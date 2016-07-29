BBVA says business in Turkey not hit since coup, reiterates guidance

MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA said on Friday the attempted military coup in Turkey had not affected its business in Turkey, where it owns a majority stake in lender Garanti, and it was "fully committed" to the country despite the uncertainty.

BBVA, which has 14 percent of its business in Turkey, reiterated cost of risk guidance for the year of 1.1 percent for Turkey and said it was fully hedged against a depreciation in the Turkish lira for 2016.

For its mid-year results, the bank reported a jump in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by)