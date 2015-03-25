FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's BBVA denies credit exposure, relationship, with India's Sahara
March 25, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's BBVA denies credit exposure, relationship, with India's Sahara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 25 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA has no credit exposure or relationship with Indian conglomerate Sahara, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.

Sahara head Subrata Roy has been held in jail for over a year after the company failed to comply with a court order to refund billions of dollars from an illegal bond programme.

During hearings, a Sahara lawyer told the court that the company has received a line of credit worth 900 million euros ($983.88 million) from BBVA. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tomas Cobos)

