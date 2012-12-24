FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBVA to book 265 mln euros on Colombian pension fund sale
December 24, 2012 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

BBVA to book 265 mln euros on Colombian pension fund sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA said on Monday it expects to book net capital gains of 265 million euros ($349.1 million) from the sale of its entire stake in a Colombian pension fund for $530 million to a subsidiary of Grupo Aval.

The sale price of ‘BBVA Horizonte Sociedad Administrado de Fondos de Pensiones y Cesantias S.A’ represents a ratio of 13.6 times expected earnings in 2013 and the deal is expected to be finalised in the first half of 2013.

Spanish banks, hit by the burst of a real estate bubble five years ago that forced the country’s government to ask Europe for a 100 billion credit line for its lenders, are in the process of selling off non-core assets to strengthen their balance sheets. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day)

