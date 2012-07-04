FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBVA: no improvement in global sentiment on Spanish banks
July 4, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

BBVA: no improvement in global sentiment on Spanish banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 4 (Reuters) - The head of Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria said on Wednesday he does not see any improvement in international sentiment towards Spanish banks in the wake of negotiations on a European package to help recapitalise them.

Speaking in Taipei at the opening of BBVA’s new office, Chairman and Chief Executive Francisco Gonzalez also said that BBVA, Spain’s No.2 bank, is not in a hurry to dispose of its 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in distressed assets, and is waiting for offers for the assets to rise.

A final agreement for European aid of up to 100 billion euros for Spanish banks may be delayed by a few days, until July 20, to allow more time for negotiations, two sources close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

