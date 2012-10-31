FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BBVA says happy with current level of Spanish sovereign debt
October 31, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

BBVA says happy with current level of Spanish sovereign debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Wednesday it is happy with its current level of Spanish sovereign debt.

“We are very content with that current portfolio,” chief financial officer Manuel Gonzalez said during a press conference.

Spain’s second-biggest bank said this morning its holdings in Spanishs sovereign debt had increased by 3.4 billion euros ($4.41 billion) at end-September due to the integration of small lender Unnim that it bought earlier this year.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; editing by Jesús Aguado

