BBVA says happy with current level of Spanish sovereign debt

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said on Wednesday it is happy with its current level of Spanish sovereign debt.

“We are very content with that current portfolio,” chief financial officer Manuel Gonzalez said during a press conference.

Spain’s second-biggest bank said this morning its holdings in Spanishs sovereign debt had increased by 3.4 billion euros ($4.41 billion) at end-September due to the integration of small lender Unnim that it bought earlier this year.