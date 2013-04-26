FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BBVA not planning to sell Telefonica stake at current prices-CEO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

BBVA not planning to sell Telefonica stake at current prices-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA said it was not planning to sell its 5.75 percent stake in telecoms group Telefonica, although it said its holding was a financial investment, rather than a strategic one.

BBVA, whose stake is currently worth 2.9 billion euros ($3.7 billion), is not interested in selling at current market prices, the bank’s Chief Executive Angel Cano said on a call with analysts to present the bank’s first quarter results.

Telefonica’s share price has fallen some 40 percent since early 2010, when the euro zone debt crisis began, and was trading at around 11 euros on Friday morning. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz, writing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.