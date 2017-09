MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spanish bank BBVA said on Thursday it had bought U.S.-based digital banking firm Simple in a deal that values the company at $117 million.

BBVA, which makes most of its profit in Latin America, has been making a big push to expand its online and mobile banking offerings across the regions in which it operates.

It said in a statement that the acquisition of the Portland, Oregon-based company was part of this strategy.