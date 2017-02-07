Damaged 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a table at a branch of China Bank in Foshan, Guangdong province, June 5, 2013.

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - A deal for the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to buy U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc has the potential not only to rattle the international funds transfer landscape, but also to pressure China to bolster a lackluster anti-money laundering regime, anti-money laundering professionals said.

The combination of Alibaba's Ant Financial Services Group, which runs Alipay, an online payment platform widely used in China, and MoneyGram's global network of agents and established brand, could create a massive payments company capable of muscling market share away from competitors, experts said. The deal was announced last month.

But foreign branches of Chinese banks have been hit hard with regulatory enforcement actions around the world over alleged failures to properly police transactions for criminal activity, and banks in China are considered better regulated than other payment platforms operating in the country, raising questions about how U.S. regulators will view Chinese control of America's number-two money transfer firm, the experts said.

Some anti-money laundering (AML) compliance professionals are therefore watching to see if compliance hurdles will complicate any potential merging of Alipay and MoneyGram. And some U.S. law enforcement authorities have concerns.

"Will Alipay adopt U.S. AML rules and apply MoneyGram's more strict oversight of suspicious activities? There's this gray area between BitCoin, mobile banking, and remittance companies expanding, and government laws, rules and oversight cannot keep up," said a senior federal law enforcement official with responsibility for combating money laundering.

BEYOND THE CHINESE "FIREWALL"

If Alipay's "closed network," begins to use MoneyGram as a channel to send and receive funds through more effectively regulated portions of the global financial system, the money laundering risks would be significant unless new controls were put into place, said Juan Llanos, a consultant who helps money transfer outfits and high-tech payment firms comply with AML laws and regulations. Regulators around the world will be watching, he said.

Alipay was launched in China in 2004 by Alibaba Group and its founder Jack Ma, who recently met with and won praise from U.S. President Donald Trump. It is a major player in the Chinese payment services sector. It can be used to make payments in-store as well as online, and competes with Tencent's Wechat Payment. Alipay has not been accused of AML deficiencies.

The Alibaba-MoneyGram deal would require approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CIFIUS), a U.S. inter-agency panel that reviews foreign acquisitions of domestic assets for national security concerns. CIFIUS has been a stumbling block for several Chinese deals in the United States.

MoneyGram, alongside competitor Western Union Co, has long dominated the money transfer industry with its large network of retail locations. It has about 350,000 outlets in retail shops, post offices and banks in nearly 200 countries and territories. Such payments mainstays have faced growing competition from more tech-savvy companies able to offer cheaper services online, however.

Ownership change would spark regulatory scrutiny

But perhaps more importantly for Ma's global ambitions, the U.S. states in which MoneyGram operates would each have to approve a change in ownership if the money transfer outfit is to remain licensed, Llanos said.

"The change of control process is famously invasive and is bound to subject the Chinese owners to an unprecedented level of scrutiny by a foreign set of regulators," Llanos said.

An AML officer with a Manhattan branch of a Chinese bank said it is likely Alipay's controls "will have to be beefed-up" and noted that a number of Chinese banks have been targeted by regulators in the United States and elsewhere over AML lapses.

U.S. regulators are "probably salivating" at the prospect of examining a combined Alipay-MoneyGram payments company for AML and sanctions compliance, said a New York consultant with expertise in the regulatory consequences of China's growing role in the global financial services sector.

Ant Financial could find itself in regulators' crosshairs if it "makes the mistake" of replacing MoneyGram's senior managers – who have an appreciation for the importance of AML rules – with Chinese executives from the home office who may not consider compliance a priority, the consultant said.

"Foreign bank branches in Manhattan have had a similar challenge with incoming senior management from the home office unfamiliar with AML regulations and not understanding the seriousness of their compliance," he said.

Alex Holmes will remain MoneyGram's chief executive and the company will continue to be based in Dallas, Reuters has reported.

CHINESE BANKS' AML WOES

Last year, both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the New York Department of Financial Services took action against Agricultural Bank of China over AML failures, with the state regulator issuing a $215 million fine. In 2015, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a large bank regulator, ordered Bank of China to improve its compliance systems and the Federal Reserve required China Construction Bank to tighten its controls.

Additionally, Bank of China and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China have been subject to AML enforcement actions in Italy and Spain, respectively.

Although China "continues to make improvements" to its anti-money laundering legal and regulatory framework and "is gradually making progress toward meeting international standards," implementation and transparency "remain lacking," a 2016 U.S. State Department report noted.

The findings of the global AML standard-setting Financial Action Task Force support the U.S. State Department assessment. It has found China non-compliant or partially compliant with dozens of the body's recommendations, although the task force says China has been making progress to correct shortcomings.

Any purchase of MoneyGram could force Ant Financial to get ahead of the curve and exceed its government's AML requirements, a development that could spark Beijing to move more quickly with its upgrades, sources said.

"Ant Financial will need to adapt their systems to meet international Know Your Customer, monitoring, sanctions enforcement and information sharing protocols," Llanos said. "And the global AML standards will affect the Chinese culture."

