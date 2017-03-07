Canadian AML regulator to seek penalty program review after shielding Manulife in record fine

TORONTO (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Canada's anti-money laundering (AML) regulator will pursue a legislative review targeting its penalty program, following sustained public scrutiny over the agency's 2016 decision to withhold the identity of a bank it sanctioned with a record fine, Gérald Cossette, director of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), said in a statement February 27 (here).

Cossette's pledge came hours after Manulife Financial Corporation confirmed (PDF here) a CBC News report naming it as the bank fined C$1.15 million last April for numerous transaction reporting failures.

It was FINTRAC's first, and still only, enforcement against a bank, as well as its largest fine against a firm since the agency was created in 2000.

"We are going to look to work with Finance Canada to review the legislation in relation to our penalty program," Cossette said. "We are also examining our administrative monetary penalty policies to ensure, among other things, that they strike an appropriate balance between the need for transparency and the requirements of the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act [PCML/TFA]."

FINTRAC declined to specify the changes it was seeking, but characterised them as "possible improvements" to provisions of the PCML/TFA related to administrative monetary penalties (AMPs).

Manulife's statement (PDF) acknowledged that "administrative errors" prompted the enforcement, but stressed that it considered the subject closed. "As we have paid the penalty and remedied the administrative reporting lapses, we consider this matter behind us and will be providing no further comment," it said.

Asked how other banks could avoid making the same mistakes that yielded the record fine, FINTRAC offered a list of its own activities and achievements, similar to one in its 2016 annual report (PDF).

PUBLIC EXPECTATIONS FOR OPENNESS

Cossette said his decision to withhold the bank's identity "may not have met public expectations in relation to openness and transparency".

FINTRAC has still not confirmed that Manulife was the bank penalised, however, citing privacy restrictions. The agency also declined to answer whether it had a non-disclosure agreement with the bank.

"In making this decision, I took into consideration the fact that the violations were of a technical nature and I emphasize that the penalty has nothing to do with money laundering or the financing of terrorism," Cosette said.

Since the controversy erupted, FINTRAC has maintained that withholding the bank's identity allowed it to "send a message of deterrence" immediately, instead of waiting for potentially lengthy appeals to play out. FINTRAC had made no announcement when the enforcement occurred, but updated its online penalty database with a new record showing the first-ever banking enforcement.

A right of Canadian financial consumers to know which bank committed the significant violations was "certainly one argument," FINTRAC spokesman Darren Gibb told Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence at the time. "Our argument is that we wanted to send the message of deterrence to 31,000 businesses today, rather than potentially years down the road after the appeals process has been exhausted."

"NOT GOOD ENOUGH"

Cossette's statement was a "mea culpa that he should have made many months ago," said Kim Manchester, a Toronto-based financial intelligence expert. "But it's only because the CBC put an investigative reporter on it that it actually became public, and that's not good enough."

Manchester disputed FINTRAC's claim that withholding the bank's identity allowed it to deter non-compliance by other firms. "It did the opposite," he said. "There is no longer a culture of compliance...it's a culture of complete resistance to the financial intelligence unit, knowing full well that they'll acquiesce to even a modicum of pressure [from businesses]. And only when FINTRAC gets exposed by the media do they peddle out some tired phrases on how they're going to contemplate change."

INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE

In September 2016, Canada's AML regime came under intense criticism from the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on money laundering and terrorism finance, the global body responsible for coordinating and evaluating AML policies across jurisdictions.

The FATF's evaluation report (PDF) stressed that FINTRAC's enforcement regime was inadequate, especially in terms of penalties. "The maximum (administrative monetary penalty) thresholds for serious violations raises doubts about whether it is proportionate or dissuasive," the report noted.

While noting that non-penalty remedial actions, such as enhanced supervision, were used effectively to improve compliance results, the FATF found that "the sanctioning regime for breaches of the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (the PCMLTFA) has not been applied in a proportionate and/or sufficiently dissuasive manner".

Manchester warned that Canada's ineffective AML regime put the country at risk of confrontation with the United States. "If the Americans determine that a significant amount of laundering, fraud, and terror financing activity occurs in Canada, seeking refuge from American authorities, they're going to step all over us," he said. "If a big Canadian bank is found by the U.S. Department of Justice to be laundering money for serious criminals, maybe that will force a change."

(Daniel Seleanu is a correspondent for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence in Toronto. Email Daniel at daniel.seleanu@thomsonreuters.com)