NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - A trade association representing the largest U.S. banks on Thursday called for major changes to way money-laundering is fought by the industry and regulators, in a scathing report that among other things claims regulatory oversight is "counterproductive."

The report calls on the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to stop delegating its authority to examine large, complex financial institutions for Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) compliance to the federal banking agencies and other regulators. It also urges more efforts to minimize "derisking" by banks, for regulators to support information-sharing "utilities" and for easing what the industry sees as an excessive burden of filing reports of suspicious transactions.

"Firms receive little or no credit for proactive, aggressive cooperation with law enforcement – focusing on real risk – because examiners generally are unaware of such actions and in any event have no method for weighing such behavior against any policy or operational shortcomings within the confines of the examination framework," the report states.

The Clearing House, a trade association representing banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Citigroup, has long raised concerns about the effectiveness of the U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) regime, but this report was its first public call for reform.

It suggests FinCEN, which acts as a middleman between banks and the law enforcement and intelligence communities, could use those connections to build an examination team capable of insuring that what is demanded of banks is what the consumers of the bank-generated intelligence need. Bankers have long complained that regulators are too focused on ticking boxes and that such an approache hinders them from probing the transactions of bad guys.

"Such an examination team would reward rather than hinder innovation, emphasizing results rather than process. Financial institutions would be instructed to shift resources away from box checking and reporting petty offenses toward law enforcement, national security and global development priorities," the report states.

While FinCEN currently lacks an examination staff, the report suggests it should assemble one capable of conducting "rigorous" BSA examinations.

While the proposal "may make sense in theory," it would be difficult to implement because the federal banking agencies have examination resources and expertise, said a former regulatory official.

"They are also able to view BSA compliance holistically, as a part of the overall operations of the bank. Given FinCEN's current structure and staffing levels, it's hard to see how this proposal could be accomplished, or that it would represent an improvement over the existing scheme," the former regulator said.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC, which examines large banks for BSA compliance, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

THE "DEPUTIZED" seek "REDEPLOYMENT"

Echoing a statement heard many times at AML conferences in recent years, the report notes that U.S. financial institutions have been "effectively deputized to prevent, identify, investigate, and report criminal activity, including terrorist financing, money laundering and tax evasion." It adds that the largest banks collectively spend billions of dollars each year on AML compliance.

"Yet the conclusion of the vast majority of participants in the process is that many if not most of the resources devoted to AML/CFT by the financial sector have limited law enforcement or national security benefit, and in some cases cause collateral damage to other vital U.S. interests – everything from U.S. strategic influence in developing markets to financial inclusion," the report states.

It concludes, therefore, that a "redeployment" of resources could benefit national security as well as the law enforcement and intelligence communities and "enhance the ability of the country to assist and influence developing nations."

The latter element is a clear reference to derisking. Strong pressure from regulators has driven some banks to exit whole swaths of business and geographies deemed risky to avoid criticism or even punishment from overzealous overseers, bankers say. The excluded geographies tend to be developing nations.

There have been a series of public-private sector dialogues aimed at finding solutions to the derisking problem, but no effective solutions have been identified and inevitably such efforts end with a lot of finger pointing.

The report blames regulators for this "collateral damage." The examination and enforcement regimes for the BSA, the primary U.S. AML law, have "incentivized financial institutions to exclude (or 'de-risk') accounts from any customer, industry, or country that has relatively higher potential to engage in criminal activity," the report states.

The most effective way "to reduce inappropriate de-risking" is to change the way internationally active banks are supervised, "giving voice to the numerous government agencies that would prefer that U.S. banks remain engaged abroad – whether in correspondent banking, facilitating payments through money-service businesses, or supporting (non-governmental organizations)," the report states.

It adds: "We believe that step is necessary and may even be sufficient."

INFORMATION SHARING, UTILITIES AND SARs

The report also calls for greater information sharing both within and outside of Patriot Act Section 314(b) and assurances from regulators that it is permissible to rely on information from so-called "utilities," which permit banks to collaborate as they seek to better know their customers.

"Regulatory encouragement of and oversight over utilities would provide confidence to the financial services industry and facilitate reliance on such a system," the report states.

The report also encourages the Treasury Department to consider reducing the burden on financial institutions to file Suspicious Activity Reports, noting that a great many of those filed today are "defensive" – aimed at protecting the institution from regulatory backlash – as opposed to providing useful information to law enforcement authorities.

- The Clearing House report: www.theclearinghouse.org/~/media/TCH/Documents/TCH%20WEEKLY/2017/20170216_TCH_Report_AML_CFT_Framework_Redesign.pdf

(This article was produced by Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence and initially posted on Feb. 17. Regulatory Intelligence provides a single source for regulatory news, analysis, rules and developments, with global coverage of more than 400 regulators and exchanges. Follow Regulatory Intelligence compliance news on Twitter: @thomsonreuters)