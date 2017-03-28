U.S. big banks building front-office supervisory teams to handle conduct, non-financial risk

A line of waiting customers are reflected in a window as an employee counts money at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ foreign currency exchange in Tokyo October 10, 2008.

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Many of the largest U.S. banks are taking steps to mitigate various forms of non-financial risk, such as misconduct and operational threats, by creating new teams of supervisors who work in tandem with the heads of front-line businesses.

The new groups, according to an analysis from the consultancy PwC, perform a number of tasks that assist front-office managers, including assessing problem areas, designing controls, and most importantly, monitoring non-financial risks, which many see as a greater threat than traditional financial risk.

Such efforts are due in large part to pressure from regulators who in the aftermath of numerous financial scandals see a need for firms to devote greater resources to such risks, where misconduct and a lack of effective supervision over behavior was seen sorely missing.

"While there are nuanced regulations and guidance, it's not necessarily an explicit requirement as much as it's a regulatory expectation that the front office in a financial institution remain accountable to monitor its actions," Chris Scarpati, a partner at PwC, told Regulatory Intelligence.

"Managing bad behavior has to happen at the source and banks need to be proactive to address the problem before the trade is made, not after," he added.

The focus on conduct and culture remains high on the regulatory agenda, with top officials emphasizing the need for banks to monitor their internal cultures in order to avoid a return to the type of behavior witnessed during the Libor and foreign-exchange scandals.

Speaking in London on Tuesday, March 21, New York Federal Reserve Bank president William Dudley said, "We learned from the LIBOR and FX scandals that poor conduct can proliferate quickly throughout the global marketplace. That’s because short-term thinking ... is a catalyst for poor conduct."

Dudley emphasized that in order to effect a strong culture, "managers have to lead by example," and that senior executives must be seen within the firm to respect challenges, "sharing not only news of what they have done, but why."

FOCUS ON INSTITUTIONS WITH GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

Large banks such as JPMorgan (here) and Goldman Sachs (here) have recently revamped their risk and control functions reflecting the focus on non-financial risk issues such as conduct.

It’s clear that a new organizational structure has emerged to confront such issues, and solutions range from creating new roles that manage such teams to increasing the autonomy for existing risk groups to mitigate conduct and other risks,

According to PwC, the new groups, which it refers to as "central supervisory teams," or CSTs, perform a number of functions that help reduce the burden on front-office managers. These additional front-line staffers, many of whom have backgrounds in compliance, risk management, legal and audit, allow business heads to focus on driving revenue for the firm and dealing with more traditional forms of financial risk.

"An effective CST can strengthen the supervisory framework by taking over the initial review of tasks associated with non-financial risks from supervisors (leaving financial risk issues to traders and desk heads), while still bringing any material issues to supervisors’ attention," said the report.

According to Scarpati, many large institutions that have global businesses are the focus of efforts by regulators to more closely monitor such non-financial risks, and who have deployed new supervisory teams that sit alongside business heads in the front office.

ISSUES TO CONSIDER FOR AN EFFECTIVE CST

According to PwC, for financial firms that are planning to bolster their risk management framework when utilizing a CST, there are several issues worth considering:

-- Define, document, and implement clear roles and responsibilities for the CST. This includes how the CST works with other front office personnel and how and when the CST interacts with the second line of defense.

-- Create a clear policy regarding which tasks are appropriate for supervisors to delegate to the CST.

-- Ensure delegates have the required knowledge, skills, and training to perform their tasks and understand how and when an issue should be escalated to supervisors.

-- Identify and implement key tools and technology that create audit trails and allow supervisors to point to evidence of controls in action, rather than relying on an attestation.

-- Design and implement a standardized supervisory framework across similar businesses and products so that reviews and escalations can be prioritized appropriately.

- William C. Dudley, Remarks at the Bank of England, London, United Kingdom: here

