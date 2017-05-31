FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
VIDEO: Bank culture in a deregulatory era: "No going back"
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Regulatory Forum
May 31, 2017 / 3:28 PM / 3 months ago

VIDEO: Bank culture in a deregulatory era: "No going back"

Regulatory Intelligence Team

1 Min Read

People wait for a subway car at the Wall Street station in New York March 25, 2009.

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - As the pendulum swings toward deregulation in the financial industry, there is "no going back" on reforms to bank culture. That was a key theme from a Thomson Reuters forum featuring the general counsel of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, Michael Held, and leaders of the U.S. financial services industry.

The forum was entitled "Bank Culture Reform in a Deregulatory Era." To see a video summary presented by participants in the forum, please click: youtu.be/e9t5hX8V2XU. Speakers in the video are Michael Wiseman, partner at Sullivan & Cromwell, and event moderator David Curran of Thomson Reuters Legal Managed Services.

The forum was presented by Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence and Thomson Reuters Legal Managed Services.

This article was produced by Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence and initially posted on May. 30. Regulatory Intelligence provides a single source for regulatory news, analysis, rules and developments, with global coverage of more than 400 regulators and exchanges. Follow Regulatory Intelligence compliance news on Twitter: @thomsonreuters

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.