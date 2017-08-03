California may curb mandatory arbitration provisions in consumer financial contracts

A judge wearing white gloves stands before a special session of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on the occasion of the 225th anniversary of the first session of the court in New York November 4, 2014.

CALIFORNIA/NEW YORK - California has a penchant for tackling the most controversial legal issues. For example, it became the first state to ban affirmative action at public universities when voters approved Proposition 209. And unlike courts in most other states, California courts do not enforce post-employment non-compete agreements.

It should be no surprise then that California is taking action on arbitration provisions in consumer contracts for financial products and services independently from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which issued its own final arbitration rule on July 10.

The action comes as California is taking a lead in countering the Republican agenda of reversing former President Barack Obama's environmental policies and financial regulation initiatives.

Republicans in the U.S. Congress have already begun efforts under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to try to set aside the CFPB rule, developed under the leadership of Obama-administration holdover Richard Cordray. In the meantime, the California Assembly is close to passing SB-33, which passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee in June and the state Senate in May.

Consumer protection agency takes a different approach

Neither SB-33 nor the CFPB rule on its face aims to completely stop banks from arbitrating disputes. Both, however, contain significant exceptions that would allow consumers to litigate their disputes in open court.

SB-33 is a direct response to the Wells Fargo bogus account scandal. It would allow a defrauded consumer to ignore a contract's arbitration provision and sue the defrauding financial institution. In the Wells Fargo case, the bank used personal information of customers obtained when it opened legitimate accounts to surreptitiously open fake ones. The bank then invoked the mandatory arbitration provisions in the contracts that the customers consented to when they opened the real accounts to prevent them from suing on the fake ones.

The CFPB rule would give consumers the option to litigate all cases. These include not only tort-based fraud cases, but also ordinary contractual disputes arising under valid contracts containing arbitration provisions that they consented to. The rule requires arbitration clauses to include explicit language confirming the consumer's right to file or join class action lawsuits. The rule will apply to consumer contracts entered into after mid-March, 2018, the expected mandatory compliance date of the rule if it survives repeal. The treatment of pre-existing agreements that contain class action waivers is not entirely clear.

Prospects for survival, if enacted

Republicans in Washington can try a variety of legal maneuvers to derail the CFPB rule. As state law, however, an enacted SB-33 falls outside the repeal authority of Congress under the CRA and of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) under the Dodd-Frank Act.

If enacted, however, business interests will likely challenge SB-33 in the U.S. Supreme Court and assert that the California law is preempted by the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA). The FAA is the 1925 law that recognizes the validity, irrevocability and enforceability of arbitration agreements involving interstate commerce.

The Supreme Court has broadly interpreted the FAA to give states little latitude to stop companies from structuring arbitration provisions to keep consumer complaints out of court. Two of these cases, AT&T Mobility v. Concepcion (2011) and DirectTV, Inc. v. Imburgia (2015), overturned California court decisions that invalidated consumer arbitration provisions that required consumers to individually arbitrate their disputes.

SB-33 purports to be a narrowly tailored response to fraud. Technically, the bill would amend California's civil procedure rules to prevent a financial institution from invoking an arbitration provision contained in a preexisting contract to compel arbitration in a case involving a purported contract that was created fraudulently by the institution without the consumer’s consent and by unlawfully using the consumer’s personal identifying information.

But it's not clear if the bill is tailored narrowly enough to avoid preemption by the FAA. The bill still discriminates against arbitration agreements, and the Supreme Court has consistently ruled that the FAA requires states to treat arbitration agreements the same way that they treat other types of agreements.

The Supreme Court reasserted this principle in Kindred Nursing Centers Limited Partnership v. Clark (May 2017), a case that considered whether a power of attorney (POA) contained sufficient language to allow the representative to enter into an arbitration agreement on behalf of the grantor. The power of attorney already contained a broad delegation of power, which appeared on its face to allow the representative to enter into any type of agreement on behalf of the grantor, including an arbitration agreement. The Kentucky Supreme Court, however, ruled that the representative could not enter into an arbitration agreement absent a "clear statement" in the POA granting the representative the authority to do so.

The Supreme Court overruled, declaring the "clear statement" rule discriminatory because it applied only to arbitration agreements. In the 7-1 decision, the Court asserted that the FAA preempts not only any state rule that directly bans arbitration, but also any rule that "covertly accomplishes the same purpose."

Consumer advocates therefore might need to look elsewhere for support. For example, Congressional Democrats have introduced bills in the House and Senate, both called the Justice for Victims of Fraud Act, which would allow customers fraudulently victimized by Wells Fargo to sue the bank. Neither bill has much chance of passing.

Will Governor Jerry Brown sign or veto the bill?

Once the full Assembly passes SB-33, it will head to Governor Jerry Brown's desk for signature. Brown has not yet issued a statement on the bill, and whether he signs or vetoes it depends on a variety of factors.

First, Brown is keenly aware of the preemptive power of the FAA. In 2015, the governor vetoed a bill, AB 465, which would have made California the first state to ban the use of mandatory arbitration provisions as a condition to employment. In his letter vetoing that bill, the governor cited potential federal preemption of AB 465 under the FAA. He also cited the uncertainty of the evidence on both sides of the debate regarding the fairness and utility of arbitration.

The governor appeared reluctant to be the pacemaker on banning mandatory arbitration provisions in employment contracts, and he might also be reluctant to rein in the provisions in consumer financial contracts. He could take the position that state action is unnecessary if it appears that the CFPB final rule will survive a repeal attempt, and the position that state action is unwise if the final rule has been or looks likely to be set aside.

California court cases also push back

Another factor that could weigh in the governor's decision is the potential disposition of the Supreme Court if it decides to rule on recent California court cases that continue to push back on arbitration. One of these cases is McGill v. Citibank, N.A. (April, 2017). The plaintiff in McGill, a credit card customer, sought to stop Citibank from continuing its allegedly deceptive marketing practices. The injunctive relief sought in the case is a remedy that was not allowed by the contract's arbitration provision, but was available under California consumer protection laws. In what some commentators have labeled a narrow ruling, which might therefore evade Supreme Court consideration, the California Supreme Court invalidated the arbitration provision because the provision waived the customer's right to pursue injunctive relief "in any forum", including arbitration.

(Lawrence Hsieh is a senior legal editor for the Practical Law division of Thomson Reuters and author of the Corporate Transactions Handbook. The views expressed here are his own.)