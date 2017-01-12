Conduct risk, advisor misconduct in focus for Canadian financial regulators in 2017

TORONTO (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) -

Multiple efforts by Canadian financial regulators last year to address fragmentation in securities enforcement will affect compliance officers, investment advisors and other professionals in 2017 and beyond, especially in matters pertaining to investor protection.

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), an umbrella organization of Canada's provincial and territorial securities regulators, has over the last 12 months striven to facilitate greater joint enforcement across provincial borders. Cooperative arrangements with the Royal Mounted Canadian Police (RCMP), Canada's federal law enforcement agency, have also resulted in successful actions.

In addition, provincial securities regulators have also made progress in implementing new regulations to crack down on advisor misconduct. These initiatives include a new whistleblower program in Ontario and the anticipated implementation of a best-interest standard for investment advisors across Canada.

INTER-PROVINCIAL AND CROSS-BORDER COOPERATION

Provincial and territorial securities regulators in Canada embarked on a greater number of cooperative arrangements with other provincial level regulators, national law enforcement agencies and financial regulators in the United States.

Under the CSA, provincial regulators increasingly recognize that regulatory violations transcend provincial and territorial borders, requiring a more cooperative approach towards enforcement. As outlined in its most recent enforcement report, the CSA has listed investor protection as an enforcement priority, suggesting that individual provincial and territorial regulators will pay greater attention in coming years to regulatory violations that hurt investors financially.

The CSA report cited successful enforcement actions such as Bucci et al as an example of fruitful inter-provincial cooperation. Joseph Bucci and other employees of Coastal Pacific Mining Corp were sanctioned for market manipulation in breach of securities laws in multiple provinces. Provincial regulators in British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario, as well as the RCMP, the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission were involved in investigating and pursuing enforcement action against Bucci.

Several Canadian securities regulators entered into formal memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) throughout 2016. The MOUs, which outline terms for future information sharing and cooperative enforcement, are expected to draw more regulatory scrutiny over futures markets, organized trading platforms and other derivatives market participants in Canada.

In addition to inter-provincial and cross-border cooperation, securities regulators also sought to formally work more closely with the RCMP last year. Cooperation between the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) and the RCMP through the formation of the RCMP's Integrated Market Enforcement Team (IMET) and the OSC's Joint Serious Offences Team (JSOT) have had some success in imposing a combination of administrative and criminal penalties for violations of securities and criminal laws.

In June 2016, the OSC announced that four individuals had been sentenced following an investigation by JSOT for violations of the Ontario Securities Act relating to improper referral arrangements and criminal forgery charges.

SPOTLIGHT ON CONDUCT RISK: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE BEST INTEREST STANDARD

Over the past 12 months, the CSA has progressed further in the creation of a best-interest standard for investment advisors. The proposal that has been in the regulatory pipeline for several years. If enacted, the proposed standard would impose a legal duty on Canadian investment advisors to act in the best interest of their clients at all times.

The proposed is expected to compel advisors to change their business practices in several ways. Canadian investment advisors currently are required to disclose conflicts of interest to investors; under a best-interest standard, they would have to avoid any potential conflicts of interest altogether. If implemented, the best interest standard will present new conduct risks for investment advisors as well as new regulatory obligations for compliance departments at advisory firms.

Provincial and territorial securities regulators harbor mixed feelings towards the best interest standard. While some regulators support the proposed new rule, others have expressed reservations, creating regulatory uncertainty around the timeline and more importantly, the consistency of implementation and enforcement across provincial borders.

SPOTLIGHT ON INTERNAL COMPLIANCE CULTURE AND REPORTING

In July 2016, the Office of the Whistleblower of the OSC began operations. The OSC's program is the only Canadian whistleblower program that offers financial awards for tips that lead to successful enforcement actions. Whistleblower programs operated by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in Québec do not offer financial rewards to whistleblowers.

As a part of the OSC's whistleblower policy, the regulator added to its securities regulations anti-retaliation protections for whistleblowers. The changes are strong incentives for firms to amend their own internal policies to remove any practices or legal agreements that could be construed as retaliatory or otherwise obstructive to whistleblowers.

In addition to amending the Ontario Securities Act, the OSC also amended the Ontario Commodity Futures Act in 2016 to grant the same protections to whistleblowers in the derivatives market. Futures exchanges, trade repositories and other futures market participants are therefore under the same pressure to ensure that their internal reporting and human resources policies prohibit retaliation and comply with the new whistleblower protections.

CHANGE AND ADJUSTMENT

A year of change, training and adjustment awaits many Canadian compliance professionals and investment advisors. The introduction of new policies, such as the proposed best-interest standard and the OSC's whistleblower program will require firms to review their policies in detail to ensure that they comply with new regulatory requirements.

Following any revisions in policies, firms will have to turn their attention to training to ensure that any changes are clearly communicated to staff. Training and other communications can also facilitate cultural changes necessary for staff to comply with the new regulations, such as strengthening internal reporting culture and promoting conduct risk awareness.

Firms that fail to promptly adapt their operations to the new rules may find themselves with few defenses against a growing number of regulatory supervisors. Increasing cooperation between provincial securities regulators, national law enforcement and joint enforcement with regulators from the neighboring U.S. will strengthen the capabilities of individual provincial regulators, allowing them to investigate misconduct more efficiently and initiate enforcement action more efficiently.

