NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The ink is barely dry on U.S. President Donald Trump’s new business cards, and to his credit he has already started the ball rolling on shrinking the regulatory burden. It’s a laudable goal to be sure: many existing regulations need to be pared back, reduced in their scope, or taken out and shot. But his early statements on the topic don’t give much comfort that reform will be focused and rational.

In what passes for detail these days, Trump ordered last week a review of the Dodd-Frank Act and other regulations, and set forth seven general principles for regulation. All this is well and good, but will accomplish precisely nothing until he begins working with Congress, which has the actual authority to pass and change laws. As for his seven principles -- prevent taxpayer-funded bailouts, enhance U.S. competitiveness and so forth, they say little new.

This is not to say that Trump lacks a strategy. Within days of taking office, he proclaimed that 75 percent or more of regulations currently on the books should be eliminated. He then expanded on the edict by ordering that two existing regulations be put out to pasture for every new rule. That’s right: the plan is to measure success with the legislative equivalent of a body count.

The industry should reject Trump’s approach because it will add complexity and cost to the regulatory process without ensuring that the right rules will be addressed. The target numbers are arbitrary and the process is shallow. The approach simplistically implies that all regulations are intrinsically bad, and so the number of regulations killed is more important than distinguishing the good from the bad. This kind of ideological absolutism may be good for politicians but it’s bad for business.

SOUND BITE AS POLICY

Trump’s plan is a sound bite masquerading as policy, and fails to recognize that markets can’t function without regulation. He would do well to listen to Alan Greenspan – not the pre-crisis Greenspan who believed regulation to be unnecessary, but the post-crisis Greenspan who expressed “shock” that this philosophy was “flawed” after the Great Unintended Consequence of 2007-2008.

Is the market over-regulated? In some places yes and in others, no. Regulation draws its legitimacy from a kind of social contract: regulation steers clear where the industry polices itself effectively, but is necessary when industry and markets do not do so on their own. Even a nodding acquaintance with events the past decade would show that the financial industry has not yet perfected the art of policing itself. Nor can it be expected to, given the growing complexity and speed of modern markets.

The two-for-one quota is particularly wrongheaded, since in practice it would increase costs by inserting a new bureaucratic process into the mix. It would also run contrary to Trump’s own newly minted principles, which call for the regulatory process to be “efficient and effective.”

Civil servants would have to hunt down likely candidates for extermination, calculate their cost and submit plans for review and approval, on top of the burden of assessing the proposed rule itself. Focusing on the quantity of repealed regulations invites prioritizing the low-hanging fruit rather than the regulations that do the most harm. Businesses won’t know where to direct their compliance resources when they don’t know which rules are likely to go and which to stay.

Businesses should demand a more rational, predictable - and businesslike - approach. That means applying the same standard of analysis to deregulation that they insist upon for new regulations - namely, the cost-benefit analysis. No regulation should be removed or weakened without first undergoing an analysis of the costs, risks and presumed benefits of doing so.

DEREGULATION COST-BENEFIT

If it makes sense to require a systematic analysis of the costs and benefits of any new regulation, it makes equal sense when looking at removing regulation. A critical eye should be cast on the expected benefits (much of the cost has already been paid and so the cost savings may be unimpressive), and a view of the costs should include those to the taxpayer and the consumer, in addition to costs to firms of retiring processes and structures. Moreover, cost-benefit analyses are meant also to consider alternative approaches and to identify potential unintended consequences. Hacking away at the rule book without this analysis would be reckless and invite unintended consequences.

Equally irrational is the notion that you reduce the burden of regulation by cutting the resources of the regulators. You don’t get better regulation by weakening the regulators – you just get poor implementation. Free market enthusiasts should actually insist on well-resourced regulators that can attract and retain the best talent, invest in technology, and employ both to provide effective oversight and well considered implementation. Rather than undermine existing agencies, reform of the regulatory structure should focus on eliminating overlaps and gaps in their remits, and on professionalizing the regulatory workforce in the way other areas of government service have done. Fiscal asphyxiation will only make bad rules worse.

Certainly, parts of Dodd-Frank need to be removed or revised. Other regulations are equally in need of attention. But these complex activities should be driven by objective analysis and not by a dogma and posturing. Opportunities for regulatory reform don’t come along every day, and it would be a mistake simply to play to the crowds by piling up big numbers and declaring victory. Businesses wouldn’t tolerate such a scattershot approach to an in-house project, and they should not tolerate it in something so vital to their well-being. You don’t have to be anti-regulation to be pro-business.

(Scott McCleskey is a regulation and compliance professional with over 25 years of experience in the United States and Europe, and is a senior vice president with Eukleia, a compliance training consultancy. His publications include "When Free Markets Fail: Saving the Market When It Can't Save Itself." The views he expresses are his own.)

