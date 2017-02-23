The corner stone of The New York Federal Reserve Bank is seen in New York's financial district March 25, 2015.

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has provided a rare insight into the workings of its supervisory process, which could help banks better understand and meet the regulators' oversight needs. A new article(here) in its Economic Policy Review Journal shows how the New York Fed is putting more emphasis it now puts on a view across the entire firm, and on fostering more engagement between senior supervisory staff and senior managers of the banks under its jurisdiction.

The article's timing comes as President Donald Trump has embarked on a path of financial industry deregulation, and as the role of the Federal Reserve system itself has come under scrutiny. The authors said it was important to give a clearer view of the bank's supervision structure.

"This article aims to bring greater transparency to system supervisory activities by describing how they are structured, staffed, and implemented on a day-to-day basis at the ... New York Fed," the authors said. "It is our view that understanding how prudential supervision works is a necessary precursor to determining how to measure its impact and effectiveness."

The article says it is not intended to assess whether the structure and implementation of the supervisory process as outlined are efficient or meet specific policy goals. However, the structure as outlined could give the Fed more leeway to oversee bank stability and risk management in the event a regulatory relaxation leads to fewer mandates over bank practices.

The authors included Thomas Eisenbach a senior economist, Andrew Haughwout a senior vice president, and Beverly Hirtle an executive vice president and the director of research at the New York Fed.

The article focuses on the New York regional Fed's supervisory arm for large and complex financial institutions, which oversees 12 of the 16 systemically important banks and non-bank financial institutions in in the United States.

The authors based their findings on a series of discussions with New York Fed's supervision-group staff, Fed guidelines through supervisory and regulation letters (SR letters), and analyses of management data such as staffing levels and time allocation across various supervisory activities.

SETTING THE TONE IN 2011

New York Fed Executive Vice President Sarah Dahlgreen set the tone for a change in the banks' supervisory approach in a speech(here) on the wake of the financial crisis, as early as in 2011. The institution has, following this, worked to know more about each examined firm by moving away from a narrower focus on specific risk management and control systems, to a more integrated assessment of risk, revenue, and business strategy across the bank.

A number of supervisory letters -- such as establishing a conceptual framework for supervision of large financial institutions (SR 12-17), recovery planning (SR 14-8), model risk management (SR 11-7), counterparty credit risk management (SR 11-10), stress testing (SR 12-7), and structural changes (SR 15-7) have built on this concept ever since.

STRUCTURAL CHANGES AT THE TOP, LESS DUPLICATION

As a result of the re-organization in 2011 and minor adjustments in 2015, the Supervisory Group (SG) shifted to focus more on "horizontal" exams, which compare multiple bank holding companies that have similar risk profiles and management practices. Through these and other programs as explained below, the Fed sought to understand how their risk management practices related to their business models and strategies.

The reorganization was also aimed at eliminating duplication and making the staff more efficient.

At the top of the New York Fed's Supervisory Group, an Operating Committee establishes the areas of interest for supervisory focus and activities regarding the examined firms, and identifies common risk areas.

There is also a Risk Secretariat, which reviews and evaluates risk management practices and helps prioritize risk-related supervisory activities across firms. Additionally, there are a Supervisory Program Management Committee, charged with designing and coordinating the processes that support the supervisory program, and a Capital and Performance Secretariat (CaPS). The capital group is responsible for identifying key developments, trends, and unusual events related to big-bank performance and financial condition. It also works to centralize and share data, intelligence, and analytical tools.

Finally, there is a Quantitative Surveillance (QS) group, which uses quantitative methods to monitor the financial system for vulnerabilities that could amplify shocks and pose a threat to financial stability –a role similar to that of the Office of Financial Research at the Treasury.

Lower in the hierarchy are various subcommittees focusing on specific current or emerging risks, such as operating performance, capital, and supervisory planning.

At the departmental level, the reorganization did away with the relationship management group –a department housing about a third of the New York Fed's supervisory staff before the re-organization. This reduced duplication, as the group had been covering same topics as the firm-focused teams.

As the article underlines, "under the previous structure, relationship team members covered many of the same topics addressed by the financial analysts and corporate function specialists. However, the emphasis on business line strategy and performance is a new orientation."

MORE COLLABORATION AND MORE FOCUS ON HOLISTIC RISK PROFILE

At the operational level, there are still two main groups. Risk departments focus on risk areas including credit, liquidity, operations and legal matters and work "in-house" -- conducting cross-firm analyses, or rotate among various firms. Firm-focused teams, since 2015, are no longer physically housed at the firm being examined. But they still concentrate on individual companies.

The firm-focused teams, each headed by a senior supervisory officer (SSO) typically have a financial analyst assessing firm's financial condition, and business-line specialists, with knowledge of the firm's business strategy and performance in its major lines of business.

Although relatively little has changed in terms of their respective roles and responsibilities, the level of interaction between these two groups has increased. The increase is seen both in terms of time spent by risk specialists in firm-focused teams through their rotations, as well as through regular meetings in "affinity group" settings, where both groups benefited from an exchange of information, observations and experience on risk areas.

Indeed, as the article notes, these rotations are "intended to benefit the team as well as the individual, both by bringing in staff who do not necessarily share common assumptions with existing team members and by mitigating any tendencies to adopt the perspective of the firm being supervised."

This type of exchange happened only on an ad-hoc basis before the re-organization, where risk specialists went from firm to firm only in response to specific requests by the SSOs, and mostly on short-term projects. Indeed, the percentage of risk department staff devoting at least two-thirds of their time to a single firm is about 35 percent currently, up from 5 percent before 2011.

Crucially, this increased collaboration allowed the supervisory group to adopt a fresh analytical perspective and more encompassing approach for assessing the risk management and internal audit practices of the firm.

EXAMINATION TYPES

As before, the firm-focused teams still work to identify gaps or issues through three types of examination methods. Continuous monitoring typically involves repeated activities such as meetings with management and reviews of internal reports or data. Enhanced continuous monitoring usually consists of deeper dives into an identified risk level or risk management practice area of a particular firm or multiple firms. Lastly, formal examinations can be either "target" (on a specific firm), "discovery" (to further understanding of a particular business area), or "horizontal" (across several firms) examinations.

The number of horizontal examinations increased following the financial crisis, and their importance grew with measures required by the Dodd-Frank Act such as the comprehensive capital analysis and review (CCAR), the comprehensive liquidity analysis and review (CLAR), and the supervisory assessment of recovery and resolution preparedness (SRP). Indeed, horizontal examinations now account for nearly 60 percent of time spent of all types of examinations.

THE SYNERGY BETWEEN SUPERVISION AND REGULATION

The supervisory activities of New York Fed (and of the Fed system overall) are key to ensuring the safety of soundness of the financial system, both at the macro and at the firm-level. They also complement the agency's regulatory activities, where insights into emerging risk areas or new products, can be used in developing or amending regulations.

Through re-organization and subsequent adjustments to its supervisory team and approach with more emphasis on a holistic view of examined firms, improved co-ordination among its firm-focused teams and risk departments, and increased interaction with firms' senior managements, the FRBNY has, since the financial crisis, improved on its methods and quality of supervision.

The perspective gained by this overhaul of supervision could come in handy in a deregulation era under the administration of President Donald Trump. It could allow bank examiners to spot deficiencies that could otherwise escape notice as the regulatory net loosens.

