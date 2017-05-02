The exterior of the world headquarters for Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated is seen in New York, May 19, 2008.

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - While a national fiduciary rule for retirement accounts has been put on hold in Washington, a civil enforcement action by Massachusetts against Morgan Stanley shows a state regulator moving ahead in enforcing fiduciary duty. The state alleged that the brokerage ignored a fiduciary responsibility by offering cash bonuses for account openings.

The case illustrates (here) not only the growing regulatory risk coming from states, but also highlights the need for firms to look at sales incentives to see if they aligned with consumers. The risk of alienating clients with such programs is high.

Some see consumer cases playing to the strength of state regulators. State agencies have experience and expertise in the field that can rival U.S. securities and banking agencies. While federal authorities are best at market manipulation and systemic threats, state regulators are “complaint-driven.”

The U.S. Department of Labor this month delayed, pending further study, the implementation deadline of a national "fiduciary rule" that brokers handling retirement accounts must act in the best interest of their clients. Brokers, rather than adhering to the best-interest standard required of registered investment advisers, now adhere to a national standard that their sales must be suitable for their clients. But as the Morgan Stanley case shows, individual states can see a higher standard for brokers.

“The regulator employed the 'equitable principles' catch-all doctrine, which looks very much like a fiduciary standard,” said Cipperman Compliance Services in a note to clients on the Massachusetts case. “Even if the DoL rule dies and the SEC refuses to move on a fiduciary standard, watch out for the state regulator.

Risk and compliance experts warn firms that they should not dismiss state actions such as the Massachusetts settlement with Morgan Stanley as minor concerns that can be settled with relatively small fines. States are capable of digging deeper into sales practices to find fraud. Penalties may be lower, but damage can be just as profound.

A sales practice scandal could upend a brokerage marketing effort as surely the Wells Fargo sales-practice scandal hurt that banks. What started as a local problem mushroomed into a huge national concerns. The damage to Wells Fargo in lost account openings and a slowdown in its retail banking has already cost multiples of the $185 million it paid in fines.

MORGAN STANLEY'S CONTEST

To be sure, the Morgan Stanley allegations implicated only a handful of offices. There was nothing to compare with Wells Fargo’s pattern of sales practice that covered its national footprint. The alleged Morgan Stanley violations took place in five local offices -- in Springfield, Wellesley, Waltham and Worcester, Massachusetts and in Providence, Rhode Island.

Massachusetts alleged that the firm’s compliance team was unaware of the practice for at least a year and that the firm had a rule against running sales contests. The alleged "dishonest and unethical conduct" stemmed from an offer of cash payouts of $1,000 to $5,000 for brokers who sold securities-based loans to 10 to 30 clients. Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin saw it as a "high pressure" sales practice that took place from 2013 to 2015..

“Rather than respond to the needs of their clients, financial advisers began to push PLAS (portfolio loan accounts) in order to win the BDA (business development allowance) incentives awarded under the sales contest.” The state’s complaint alleged that managers coached brokers on what to say for clients who said, "I don't borrow."

The complaint alleged that for clients “to whom Morgan Stanley Financial Advisors owe a fiduciary duty, this is not an objection that should be overcome.”

Morgan Stanley said in response to the complaint filed last October that "the securities-based loan accounts were opened only after discussing the product with each client and obtaining their affirmative consent.”

Following the settlement announced this month, it said “Morgan Stanley is pleased to resolve this matter with the Massachusetts Securities Division. The order contains no finding of fraudulent activity or that any client took a loan that was unsuitable or unauthorized.”

RED FLAGS RAISED BY CONTESTS

Contests are normal practice at many firms and considered by many brokers part of their compensation. While contests in the past have involved special bonuses for pushing products firms wanted to sell, they have increasingly focused on broader goals such as diversified portfolios and completing financial plans, or overall sales targets. Prizes often include “making trip,” with company-paid vacations.

Regulators see them raising conflict of interest questions by encouraging brokers to pursue prizes instead of clients' interests. Compensation specialists say they can be run in ways that avoid such problems.

“You have to be really careful with rewards based on specific products or encouraging aggressive behavior of sales staff,” said Alain Johnson, of the compensation firm Johnson Associations. “That’s not a healthy practice. It can cause real damage in the retail space.”

The use of incentives “can be a healthy way to motivate people,” he added. “The best contests are one that have no limit on how many people can win — and you hope everyone does because it’s good for the firm if people hit their goals.”

While rewards for overall production are given at many firms, those that boost single products “have never been that common,” Johnson said. “You can run contests that reward your brokers for doing more business with more clients, and not a particular product, which means you are doing more business with more clients. So you get a trip to Hawaii.”

The Securities and Exchange Commission commissioned a compensation study in 1995 that provided guidelines. It recommended “prohibiting sales contests, or permitting contests based only on broad measures, rather than on single products” and avoiding “incentives to encourage the sale of proprietary investment products.”

(Richard Satran is a financial journalist covering daily and emerging issues for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence.)

(This article was produced by Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence and initially posted on Apr. 24. Regulatory Intelligence provides a single source for regulatory news, analysis, rules and developments, with global coverage of more than 400 regulators and exchanges. Follow Regulatory Intelligence compliance news on Twitter: @thomsonreuters)