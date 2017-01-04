Multi-branch independent advisers in exam crosshairs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission logo adorns an office door at the SEC headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011.

SAN DIEGO (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced an initiative to examine investment advisers operating multiple branch offices.

Advisers with branch offices have unique risks and challenges, particularly when it comes to the design and implementation of a compliance program and the supervision of people and processes in the branches, according to an SEC risk alert announcing the initiative (here).

The SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE) said firms are increasingly adopting a business model that includes numerous branch offices, that geographically dispersed from the main office.

The office has offered a list of items to be considered when auditing a firm with multiple branches. OCIE will be focusing on the firm's compliance programs and investment recommendations, including specific risk areas for evaluation within each general topic.

BRANCH OFFICE FOCUS

The earliest mention of a branch office risk was in the SEC's 2015 exam priorities statement and most recently in the priorities for 2016. In both releases, the SEC declared branch offices to be a risk to retail investors, warranting continued focus on registered representatives and investment adviser representatives in branch offices of SEC-registered investment advisers and broker-dealers.

The approach to address the risk in both documents was virtually identical, combining review and data analytics. However, the 2016 priorities agenda said the agency would expanded the use of data analytics to spot potentially inappropriate trades by a branch registered representative, taking the data analytics a step further from just identifying branches that may be deviating from home office compliance practices as mentioned in the 2015 priorities.

MULTI-BRANCH ADVISER INITIATIVE

The recently announced Multi-Branch Adviser Initiative is the next step in addressing the risk. The SEC will now launch focused examinations on advisers operating out of multiple branch offices to determine whether they are in compliance with the federal securities laws in light of the additional and unique risks that arise as a result of operating in this manner.

COMPLIANCE PROGRAM

The SEC will be hosting interviews and reviewing advisory records to evaluate the design and effectiveness of the adviser's compliance program with respect to the advisory representatives in the branch. The specific risk areas include:

• Implementation of policies and procedures in the main and branch offices;

• Supervision structure and how it is tailored to unique risks in particular branches;

• Role and empowerment of compliance personnel involved in supervision of branch offices, including their level of access to documents and relevant information; and

• Accuracy of branch regulatory filings (i.e. Form ADV).

In addition, the SEC may focus attention, based on particular activities of the advisers, on compliance controls in one or more of the following risk areas:

• Fees and expenses, paying particular attention to the calculation and effectiveness of controls over the billing and invoicing process and communication with client;

• Control over advertisements. In specific, the process for reviewing and approving advertisements of those created and disseminated in branch offices;

• Implementation of the adviser's code of ethics, including oversight and monitoring of personal securities transactions and proper identification of access persons; and

• Compliance with the custody rule.

INVESTMENT RECOMMENDATIONS

The SEC will review the process by which investment advice, including the formulation of investment recommendations and the management of client portfolios, is provided to advisory clients from supervised persons located in branch offices.

The focus will be on policies and procedures and supervisory controls in the branch office regarding the delivery of advisory services to clients, such as the identification of potential conflicts of interest and the level of independence supervised persons have in providing advice.

In addition, the SEC may focus attention on the following risks:

• Supervision of processes and controls regarding investment authority, suitability of the investment advice, and any due diligence in the branch office;

• The identification, management, and disclosure of conflicts of interest that arise through branch office activities and personnel, including conflicts arising from various compensation arrangements and supervised persons’ outside business activities; and

• Allocation of investment opportunities among client accounts, including how branch offices’ trading activity is monitored and what disclosures are made to clients regarding trade allocation.