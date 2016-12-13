State insurance commissioners pick Aegon executive as NAIC chief; "dynamic" regulatory era looms

The head office of Dutch financial insurance company Aegon is seen in The Hague, October 28, 2008.

MIAMI, Dec. 13 (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The National Association of Insurance Commissioners has elected Michael Consedine, senior vice president and global head of government and policy affairs at Aegon as its chief executive officer, effective in early 2017. He takes over the organization as it prepares for what he called an "absolutely dynamic" environment under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his promised era of deregulation.

Consedine said he submitted his resignation to financial services company and life insurance major Aegon on Saturday; he is expected to take up his duties at the NAIC at the end of January. The terms of his employment had not been finalized at the time of the announcement on Saturday, the NAIC said.

Prior to his service at Aegon, Consedine had served as Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner, NAIC's representative to the EU–US Insurance dialogue steering committee and an executive committee member of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).

Consedine will lead the NAIC's Washington, DC office with primary responsibility over state and federal government affairs and international activities, the body of state regulators announced in their 2016 fall national meet in Miami.

Talking to Thomson Reuters about taking the helm at the NAIC at the same time as the Republican party and Donald Trump administration takes over at the federal level, Consedine said, “Everything is up in the air at this point. The NAIC positions itself as an informed expert on matters and I think we have a lot to offer this administration, the Congress and we look forward to that engagement.”

Consedine also said he expected state regulators to continue to play a crucial role in the insurance industry over the next few years. “It is an absolutely dynamic environment, and the playbook we thought we had written for the next four years is being rewritten as we speak.”

As CEO, Consedine will work closely with NAIC members in different states, representing their interests and reaching out to federal and international policymakers, state government associations and consumer and industry representatives.

Andy Beal, current acting NAIC CEO, will continue in his role as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer, overseeing the Kansas City and New York offices and managing the day-to-day operations of the organization, the NAIC said in a statement. (Read the NAIC statement: here)