Managing data on conduct, culture a common challenge for U.S. banks

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Major U.S. banks seeking to monitor conduct and culture through technology face continued challenges in achieving a view across their entire institutions. Key objectives, say executives, are establishing the right framework for collecting information across the organization and analyzing it to identify underlying causes of problems with employee behavior.

In a wide-ranging discussion on cultural reform sponsored by Thomson Reuters last week, senior executives from three of America’s largest financial institutions expressed similar concerns when it came to making sense of the vast amounts of information that flow through the automated systems of their organizations.

How such information is deciphered, and how one uses it to identify potential problems lurking within the institution, is a critical goal that might not always be realized.

"There is so much data. When doing risk assessments, which includes reviewing a lot of numbers, it may look better than the numbers you had last month, but you might be missing the forest through the trees," Pamela J. Dearden, chief conduct & culture officer at JPMorgan Chase, told the forum.

"Especially for big places, it’s important to get to root cause which may be difficult to get to solely through an automated system," she added.

Dearden’s observations were echoed by her counterparts at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

"Data will tell you things, but it’s a lot of numbers, a lot of information. But if people are not analyzing it and getting to the root cause, it’s just information," said Una Neary, head of regulatory practices at Goldman Sachs.

The use of machine learning and other forms of technology which monitor employee actions and communications has become a big business on Wall Street. Numerous companies pitch banks on their proprietary technology solutions aimed at enhancing the ability of compliance staff to monitor employees for possible misconduct, and in some cases predict future behavior.

Yet spotting bad behavior is only a first step. Another key objective in the data-analysis process is to identify whether a problem uncovered in one business might also exist in another corner of the organization. It is a challenge faced by many large institutions, which have multiple businesses stretching across the globe, and face numerous cultures in distinct silos. It is also an issue that regulators will often probe.

"Every time something goes wrong we should ask whether it is happening elsewhere," said Emma Bredin, global head of enterprise compliance risk management at Citigroup. "You need to do that root-cause analysis, and that can be challenging with so much information, but you also need to tie it back to the framework of the program to be to able identify if it’s a problem elsewhere."

ESCALATION POLICIES AND PROCESSES

While technology can help the process of finding and deterring bad behavior, creating an environment where employees are comfortable in coming forward with information about possible misconduct, whether among fellow workers or with clients, is seen as critical in minimizing such risks.

That is a challenge that some say still looms large for the senior management of big firms.

"You’ve got the management challenge over how to overcome the perception, and the perception here is that reality, that if I escalate there will be negative consequences for me (as an employee)," Thomas Baxter, Of Counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell, and former general counsel at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, told the Thomson Reuters panel.

Many organizations have processes in place, whether hotlines, or more formal "whistleblower" programs that encourage employees to report problems they witness. Still, there is often a negative connotation attached to such efforts, so it is necessary to minimize employee concerns, which as Baxter says, are often related to career risks.

Having a framework that clearly defines the firm’s escalation policy can help.

"We actually put a formal escalation policy together that included all of the channels where people can go to and the types of things they should escalate and the things they are responsible for escalating," said Bredin of Citigroup. "And we laid out everyone’s responsibilities across all three lines of defense. It was a helpful policy because it brought all of these issues together."

DON'T CALL THEM 'WHISTLEBLOWERS'?

Sometimes a simple name change will prompt a greater willingness to share information.

"We actually had a whistleblower program in place for a long time. We renamed it a couple of years ago to 'business integrity program,'" said Neary of Goldman Sachs. "Just the naming change really resulted in more contact through our program."

Regardless of the name, it’s what one does with the reports that come in that is critical. Employees need to believe their managers or compliance staff are taking such information seriously and are following up. If there is the perception that they are being ignored, then the willingness to come forward in the future will likely diminish.

"It’s how you react to the information and what you do with it. If you don’t take it seriously enough and thoroughly investigate it, it could prove to be very problematic," added Neary.

Moreover, the responsibility for conduct risk, and how information is handled, should not be seen as solely a front-line responsibility. Recently, there has been greater emphasis, particularly among some regulators, on business heads, or the “first line,” taking ownership of conduct risk, putting compliance and other functions in a more supporting role.

Some stressed the responsibilities should be shared.

"The focus on conduct risk is a shared responsibility between the first and second lines of defense. It cannot be owned solely by the first line," said Neary.

GOVERNANCE AND COMMUNICATION WITH BOARDS

With all of the information gathered from multiple sources across the organization, compliance staff are faced with how to effectively communicate their findings to senior management and board committees. Interest in conduct and culture issues has grown and regulators have noticed a distinct change in board interaction with firms from several years ago.

"We see the conversations at the board level becoming more mature," Michael Held, general counsel at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, told the panel.

"They have become much more sophisticated, much more regularized. They are much more a part of the ongoing conversation with the firm," he added.

In helping board members understand conduct and culture issues, sometime less can be more. "One of the best pieces of advice that I received about giving board presentations was don’t tell them what you want to say, tell them what they need to know," said Dearden of JPMorgan Chase.

With board members often sitting on several committees and facing reams of data and information, it becomes imperative to separate the critical from the routine. There is a constant tension, therefore, between wanting to be comprehensive versus instructive, and highlighting the key risks for the organization.

"We want to strike the right balance between data overload that doesn’t really say anything and what are the key messages that the board needs to have so that they continue to set the right tone," said Neary of Goldman Sachs.

While routine board meetings are an opportunity to communicate and escalate issues on conduct risk, they should not be the only forum.

"Equally important are the discussions the board members are having with the management team directly. Not just using that one or two day session, but having separate conversations offline. That sometimes is the best place to have more detailed conversations on particular points," added Neary.

(This is the second in a series of articles on the May 1 forum, "Bank Culture Reform in a Deregulatory Era," held at Thomson Reuters in New York. For the first article please click: reut.rs/2q3hdx0)