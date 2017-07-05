NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - Complex, automated, and high-speed trading strategies have taken hold in virtually every financial market as the days of open-outcry trading on exchange floors or trading pits fade into the past. The number of CME open-outcry trading pits has declined from 32 in 2007 to nine today. The trading of most products today including equities, currencies, U.S. Treasuries, and most commodities have all become highly complex and computer-driven.

Driving this change has been a massive shift to Automated Trading Systems (ATSs) or computer-driven trading. Computers have proven to be faster, cheaper, and more precise than humans. Therefore, regulators have also adapted to focus on the computer-driven nature of trading. Nearly every significant regulator has voiced concerns about the need for heightened monitoring of the practices and it has become a central component of market surveillance.

The U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has taken the lead in enforcement actions centered on "spoofing" where traders quickly, and often through the use of automated programs, place and quickly cancel orders in markets before execution.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have also brought enforcement cases. In 2016 FINRA also sent "report cards" for layering and spoofing activities to firms as a compliance tool to complement firms' supervisory systems to detect and deter manipulative conduct.

Now the market operator Nasdaq, a self-regulatory-organization (SRO) with leading software for trade surveillance, has also voiced its warnings about spoofing. Below is an update on the regulatory focus on "spoofing" and recently published guidance on the subject from Nasdaq.

NASDAQ SHINES A LIGHT ON SPOOFING

In early June Nasdaq published a white paper on spoofing. Alan Jukes, a former director of market surveillance at ICE Europe, and now Nasdaq's lead product manager focusing on alerts and alert logic wrote in the paper, "Currently it takes a fairly high level of understanding of the behavior, in order to determine if spoofing is happening at an organization. There might be alerts that are being generated, but because firms get so many alerts, it’s very difficult to identify the specific behavior, especially when looking for patterns over time."

To meet that challenge, Nasdaq built a visualization tool that helps it see regular and consistent patterns. Because the patterns repeat themselves every time "a 'spoofing' event took place, it could be considered a 'signature.' This 'signature' behavior would typically repeat itself over a trading session and comprise the following key characteristics:"

-- Large orders on one side of the book only, deleted rapidly after trading on the other side: Trader does not display large orders on both sides of the book. If the intention is to mislead others, in order to move price, one must concentrate their orders on one side only, in order to drive the direction the other way. Once this has been achieved, the orders are removed.

-- Position oscillation: The spoofing trader does not want to be exposed to market risk, so ensures that any position is rapidly closed out (often by spoofing on the opposite side). ‘Spoofing’ is not generally a directional strategy, so when position oscillation is present, it can be a reliable signature.

-- Direction of trade is always contrary to the weight of orders shown: Large bids while selling, large asks while buying.

-- Position size is not reflected by order size: The large ‘spoof’ orders greatly exceed the average position taken. The weight of orders are contrary to the direction of the trade, and the size of position will often be significantly smaller that the weight of orders being shown.

Jukes wrote, the "ability to ‘see’ into the order-book in this way was a revelation. I was able to provide evidence to demonstrate the intent behind the trader’s actions, to provide a visual representation of the behavior, as well as other very detailed analysis, to provide a visual representation of the behavior, as well as other very detailed analysis."

A Nasdaq commercial technology division sells a technology solution called SMARTS Surveillance. "Nasdaq purchased SMARTS in 2010 and the product powers surveillance and compliance for 40 marketplaces, 11 regulators and 100 market participants across 65 markets globally," said Jukes, who is product manager for SMARTS Surveillance.

SMARTS draws on financial and technology professionals experienced in market surveillance, supervision and compliance, Jukes said in an email. The system examines scenarios across multiple venues and asset classes and provides intuitive visualizations and alerts into an easily readable snapshot to identify potentially abusive instances.

NASDAQ'S FAQS ON DISRUPTIVE TRADING

Nasdaq has also published Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to disruptive trading practices (here) and the associated rule Chapter III (here), Section 24(g)(4) regarding disruptive trading practices. Compliance departments will find these FAQs helpful in better understanding spoofing and similar disruptive trading practices. The FAQs offer salient explanations in realistic trading scenarios involving cancelations trading mistakes, and definitions of terms such as "mislead" and "actionable and non-actionable" messages.

THE CFTC'S ENFORCEMENT EFFORTS AND PROPOSED RULES

Regulation Automated Trading (Reg AT) was first proposed by the CFTC in November 2015 and has gone through multiple supplements and comment periods with the most recent comment period closing in May 2017.

Acting CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo, formerly a minority commissioner and Republican appointee opposed the proposed rule and its supplements. Giancarlo explained his dissenting vote was primarily based on the source code repository issue. He also voiced his opposition at a roundtable held in June 2016(here), saying, "Regulation AT is a 20th century analog response to the 21st century digital revolution in trading markets."

Despite the uncertainty with Reg AT, the CFTC has strung together an impressive string of 8 successful cases involving spoofing. Most recently cases involving David Liew(here) and two traders at Citigroup were featured in Regulatory Intelligence (here).

The CFTC and the largest futures exchange, the CME, were empowered to crack down on this activity under Section 747 of Dodd-Frank which amended the Commodity Exchange Act(here) making it unlawful for a person to engage in any trading, practice or conduct subject to the rules of a registered entity such as a futures exchange that "is of the character of, or is commonly known to the trade as, 'spoofing' (bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before execution)."

With this change in law after Dodd-Frank, civil and criminal enforcement authorities had a mandate, but the first challenge for prosecutors was to more precisely define spoofing.

The CFTC published interpretive guidance in 2013 on spoofing and other disruptive trading practices. The CFTC guidance clarified that a spoofing violation requires a market participant to act with some degree of intent beyond recklessness. It also states that legitimate, good-faith cancellation or modification of orders or properly placed stop-loss orders would not be considered unlawful spoofing. In order to distinguish legitimate trading from spoofing, the CFTC would evaluate the market context, the person's pattern of trading activity including fill characteristics and other relevant facts and circumstances.

The prohibition on spoofing covers "bid and offer activity on all products, traded on all registered entities." The CFTC also provided examples of unlawful spoofing, such as creating an appearance of false market depth, delaying another participant's executions, activity that could overload the quotation systems, and submitting or canceling bids or offers with the intent to create artificial price movements upward or downward.

The CFTC has also cautioned that a pattern of spoofing was unnecessary and that "even a single instance" could constitute a violation.

FINRA AND THE SEC'S ENFORCEMENT EFFORTS

Although the CFTC has taken the U.S. lead in cracking down on spoofing, the equities markets face similar challenges with flash crashes and HFT and have many easy enforcement targets. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is not far behind as the SEC Enforcement Division and FINRA have jointly brought a case involving a brokerage firm Lek Securities and its owner Sam Lek where the SEC alleged Lek failed to monitor Russian and East European high speed traders suspected of market manipulation(here).

FINRA also brought a case against a dark pool operator (here) Lightspeed Trading fining the firm $250,000 over allegations it aided and abetted violations by three unregistered dealers and failed to take action when it suspected one of the dealers was employing a spoofing scheme.

The SEC brought a case in 2015(here) involving Briargate Trading where the firm agreed to settle the charges of spoofing for more than $1 million in disgorgement and fines.

COMPLIANCE ADVICE

Despite the uncertain future of the Reg AT, compliance departments must be aware that other areas similar to automated trading such as high frequency trading (HFT), the use of "dark pools," spoofing, and best execution are all priorities with the enforcement divisions of regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC. It is also clear that Nasdaq is working with firms and exchanges with their SMARTS Surveillance technology to detect manipulative activities such as spoofing.

Compliance professionals need to immediately brush up on trading as well as their algorithm and computer-programming knowledge. The signal from regulators in recent spoofing cases is that algorithms may need to be updated and should definitely be reviewed and monitored.

Compliance departments should develop, test, and monitor in real-time any algorithms and trading activity. They also need to test algorithms before they are used and have a real-time monitoring system for the trading algorithms in an attempt to make sure traders are entering trades correctly and following rules.

Compliance departments should undertake a thorough review and be sure to gain a complete understanding of the programs or algorithms being used. A good starting point is to review Nasdaq's FAQs mentioned above as well as to look at risk controls. Firms may need to adopt controls such as pre-trade risk controls and order cancellation systems.

With this increased awareness surrounding trading desks and quality of executions, compliance officers must review policies and procedures and stay abreast of the evolving and technology-driven trading landscape.

A review should begin by focusing on trading strategies that deploy algorithms, involve a high volume of market activity, and have lower fill rates. Firms should consider whether any activity could raise red flags for regulators, especially if trading algorithms call for cancellation of bids and offers and be sure to document the reasoning behind cancels.

Spoofing is clearly a concern with essentially every regulator and SRO including Nasdaq and Nasdaq with their surveillance capabilities, including SMARTS Surveillance are on the lookout.

--Nasdaq whitepaper "Visualizing the 'signature' of spoofing":here

--Proposed Regulation Automated Trading (Reg AT):here@newsroom/documents/file/federalregister112415.pdf

--CFTC interpretive guidance:here

(Todd Ehret is a Senior Regulatory Intelligence Expert for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence. He has more than 20 years' experience in the financial industry where he held key positions in trading, operations, accounting, audit, and compliance for broker-dealers, asset managers, and hedge funds.)

(This article was produced by Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence and initially posted on June 21. Regulatory Intelligence provides a single source for regulatory news, analysis, rules and developments, with global coverage of more than 400 regulators and exchanges. Follow Regulatory Intelligence compliance news on Twitter: @thomsonreuters)