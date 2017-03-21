OPINION: U.S. consumer financial bureau: fix it, don't scrap it

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - You know you’re having a bad day when you’re the head of a government agency and you wake up to find the government plans to challenge your authority in court. That’s exactly what’s happening to Richard Cordray and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) as it seeks to defend its authority by appealing a court ruling over an enforcement action against PHH Group.

Life has never been easy for the CFPB: its structure, powers and very existence were tenaciously fought over before its establishment under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, and its continued operation has been a burr on the backside of anti-regulation policymakers ever since. Still, getting fragged by your boss takes things to a new level.

President Donald Trump's administration and Republican leaders in Congress have made clear that they think it’s time pare back (i.e., decimate) as much regulation as possible, and the CFPB is square in their crosshairs. In one sense this is good, since there’s a lot not to like about the bureau even if you generally support regulation. But many of those bad things were the result of letting politics drive the debate during its formation, and all signs indicate the same motivation now.

How Trump will attack the CFPB is as yet unclear – he’s not a “details” guy. Greater detail has been provided by the Republican leadership of the House Financial Services Committee, in the form of draft legislation last year called the Financial CHOICE Act. Coupled with a leaked post-election version “Financial CHOICE Act 2.0” this work represents a likely framework for what lies ahead. The pre-election version of the CHOICE Act was probably the more reasonable of the two, with “2.0” reflecting a more aggressive – and political – appetite borne of conservative control of both Congress and the White House.

The CFPB needs radical improvement, but in many ways the CHOICE Act proposals will simply create new problems.

The most fundamental change needed for the CFPB is in its leadership structure. Its current structure puts the bureau under a single director, who can only be fired for cause. That kind of structure may make sense for agencies like the FBI whose work may require them to scrutinize the activities of the executive branch, but in a regulatory agency like the CFPB it only serves to reduce accountability.

So far, the courts have agreed, holding in a recent decision that an ‘independent’ agency with a director who can only be fired for cause is unconstitutional (further judicial review of the case is pending).

A far better structure would give the CFPB a commission, as is done with the SEC and other regulators. Such a structure provides both accountability and balance, and was proposed in the first version of the CHOICE Act. But the leaked revisions return to the single-director model, with the director now serving at the pleasure of the president.

The change is transparently political, in that it places the director under the thumb of the president and thus turns the CFPB into an arm of the party in power. The Democratic leadership would do well to cut a deal and accept a commission rather than risk this outcome.

Independence and accountability are also issues when considering how the agency is funded. The CFPB currently is funded by the Federal Reserve. Depending on which side of the aisle you sit on this means either that the bureau is independent or unaccountable.

Instead, the CHOICE provisions call for the budget to be subject to Congressional approval as a way to improve “accountability”. It’s the wrong tool for the job: Budgets exist to provide adequate resources for an agency to perform its statutory mandate, not as a means to punish an agency for actions the majority party disagrees with. The bureau can and should be held accountable through the normal Congressional oversight process without turning its budget into a back-door means to force it to do less with less. Additionally, adding an independent Inspector General, another CHOICE Act proposal, would promote accountability without depriving the agency of necessary funding.

Other proposals go deeper into the operations of the bureau and how it does its job. Although interfering with an agency’s operations at this level of detail is generally a bad idea, in many cases the CFPB needs to be reined in. For instance, the CFPB’s public complaints database would be a great idea if it didn’t publicize the name of the accused firms before any determination has been made as to the validity of the claim.

Bringing together public complaints provides both the agency and the public with insight into current practices that may be objectionable. But allowing disgruntled customers (or ex-employees or competitors) to trash a firm simply by posting a complaint makes the data unreliable even for consumers. Unless this practice is corrected, the database is just a government-funded social media site.

The CHOICE Act also calls for repealing the bureau’s guidance on auto lending rates. Critics say the bureau has used unreliable statistical tools to target racial discrimination in setting the rates, making compliance very difficult. Moreover, enforcement actions should be based on actual evidence of misconduct ,not on statistical inferences of disparity.

Other CHOICE proposals go too far. The aim of deflating the CFPB by taking away its enforcement powers and authority to ban certain practices would gut the bureau’s ability to protect consumers. If their goal is a powerless agency, policymakers should simply eliminate the bureau and explain in detail what they propose as an alternative. The old environment consisting of a patchwork of overlapping and underlapping agencies didn’t prevent the abusive practices that came to light during the financial crisis, and self-policing by firms is, shall we say, yet to be proven effective.

For all its faults, the CFPB has performed a necessary role. It has raked in $12 billion through a number of enforcement actions and shone a light on practices in payday and student loans and credit reporting, among other things. The good thing about the CHOICE Act is that it moves the conversation from eliminating the CFPB to reforming it, but the political impulse to render the agency irrelevant should be resisted.

(Scott McCleskey is a regulation and compliance professional with over 25 years of experience in the United States and Europe, and is a senior vice president with Eukleia, a compliance training consultancy. His publications include "When Free Markets Fail: Saving the Market When It Can't Save Itself." The views he expresses are his own.)