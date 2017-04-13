U.S. Senate tries again for tougher SEC enforcement penalties

A sign for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pictured in the foyer of the Fort Worth Regional Office in Fort Worth, Texas June 28, 2012.

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a bill to raise penalties for securities-law violations, seeking to pass legislation that stalled in two previous efforts.

The Stronger Enforcement of Civil Penalties Act of 2017 would increase the limits on civil fines and expand the ability of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to link the penalty size to how much money is gained by those responsible for a violation, or lost by victims.

"This bipartisan bill will enhance the ability of securities regulators to protect investors, deter Wall Street fraud, and punish repeat offenders," said co-sponsor Jack Reed. "Investors deserve real protection, and the law needs to change to ensure the punishment fits the crime. This bill gives the SEC more tools to demand meaningful accountability from Wall Street."

The bill sets maximum fines for the most serious securities violations at whichever is greater: $1 million per violation for individuals, and $10 million per violation for institutions, or three times the money gained in the violation or lost by the victims.

The current fine limits are $181,071 for individuals and $905,353 for firms.

The SEC can now levy a penalty directly linked to the ill-gotten gains only if an enforcement case goes to federal court. The newly proposed legislation would permit the SEC to pursue these larger fines through its administrative process, held before an SEC administrative law judge.

The bill also triples the penalty cap applicable to repeat offenders who have been held liable either criminally or in civil securities fraud cases in the prior five years.

The legislation, dubbed the SEC Penalties Act for short, was sponsored by Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, Charles Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, and Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat from North Dakota.

"The goal of this legislation is to create meaningful penalties to serve as an effective deterrent to crack down on fraud," Reed said in a press release announcing the bill.

The proposed legislation has far to go before becoming law but the sponsors expressed optimism. It must first be considered by the Senate Banking Committee.

The Republican chairman of the committee, Mike Crapo, and top Democrat Sherrod Brown welcomed the bipartisan effort. "This committee should be discussing ways to strengthen penalties and maximize their deterrent effect, not weaken them," Brown said. "In fact, Senator Reed has introduced a bi-partisan bill to enhance civil penalties under the securities laws. …. It is bills like that one and others that I hope we can consider this Congress."

Support in the House of Representatives is unclear, as is whether President Donald Trump would eventually sign such a bill into law.

SENDING A MESSAGE OF DETERRENCE AND BI-PARTISANSHIP

Even in today's sharply partisan environment, in which the Republican administration is seeking to deregulate Wall Street and Democrats are fighting to preserve the Dodd-Frank regulatory structure, the bipartisanship shown over the penalties bill may not come as a total surprise.

Politicians and their constituents have had Wall Street in their crosshairs ever since the financial crisis and the industry has been an easy target.

This bill could be "low hanging fruit" that displays both bipartisan cooperation and determination to crack down on financial crime. However, this will be the third legislative attempt. The measure is essentially identical to efforts introduced in 2012 and 2015 which ultimately failed to become law.

When asked what was different this time, a Reed press aide, "This bipartisan bill has not changed and neither has our resolve to protect investors and strengthen oversight and accountability of Wall Street."

"It often takes several years to pass meaningful legislation … and we’ll keep at it," the aide said.

In his statement for the Congressional Record (here) Reed said, "we continue to see calculated wrongdoing by some on Wall Street, and without the consequence of meaningful penalties to serve as an effective deterrent, I fear this disturbing culture of misconduct will persist."

Grassley said the SEC needs strong penalties to protect the securities markets from bad actors.

"If a fine is just decimal dust for a Wall Street firm, that’s not a deterrent," Grassley said. "It’s just the cost of doing business. A penalty should mean something, and it should get the recidivists’ attention. I welcome the increased penalties for repeat offenders in this bill. That step should help change the dynamic of business as usual."

Heitkamp said the law would help shield small investors from fraud.

With the SEC coming off a record year of fines (here) totaling more than $4 billion in 548 enforcements in fiscal year 2016, the bar is set high for the agency to surpass the penalty totals. This bill could help keep the fines rolling in.

(Todd Ehret is a Senior Regulatory Intelligence Expert for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence. He has more than 20 years' experience in the financial industry where he held key positions in trading, operations, accounting, audit, and compliance for broker-dealers, asset managers, and hedge funds.)