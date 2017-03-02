U.S. extends orders that title insurers report beneficial owners, says reports 'valuable'

One of the ground floor rooms of a for sale, $37 million dollar luxury home at One Pelican Hill Road North is seen in Newport Beach, California April 13, 2012.

Requiring U.S. title insurance companies in six urban areas to report the identities of beneficial owners behind shell companies used to pay for posh real estate in "all cash" deals has generated valuable intelligence for law enforcement authorities, the Treasury Department's anti-money laundering unit said Thursday as it renewed the so-called Geographic Targeting Orders requiring the reporting.

Roughly 30 percent of the transactions covered by the orders have involved a beneficial owner or purchaser representative who was the subject of a previously filed Suspicious Activity Report (SAR), a document filed by banks, broker-dealers and others who suspect transactions are tied to illicit activity, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said.

This link between SAR targets and beneficial owners "corroborates FinCEN's concerns about the use of shell companies to buy luxury real estate in 'all-cash' transactions," FinCEN said.

"These GTOs are producing valuable data that is assisting law enforcement and is serving to inform our future efforts to address money laundering in the real estate sector," said FinCEN Acting Director Jamal El-Hindi. "The subject of money laundering and illicit financial flows involving the real estate sector is something that we have been taking on in steps to ensure that we continue to build an efficient and effective regulatory approach."

FinCEN has voiced concern about the use of high-end real estate purchases to launder proceeds of drug trafficking, corruption, fraud and other crimes. Law enforcement authorities say major investigations in urban areas often lead to multi-million dollar real estate properties owned by shell companies and that it is difficult, if not impossible, for agents to determine ownership.

The GTOs renewed by FinCEN for 180 days include: all boroughs of New York City; Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach countries in Florida; Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Diego counties in California; and Bexar County in Texas.

FinCEN has targeted title insurance companies in its real estate GTOs because such entities are "a common feature in the vast majority of real estate transactions," FinCEN said.

It added the orders "do not imply any derogatory finding by FinCEN with respect to the covered companies" and that FinCEN "appreciates the continued assistance and cooperation of the title insurance companies and the American Land Title Association in protecting the real estate markets from abuse by illicit actors."