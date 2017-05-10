Six social media 'can do's' from FINRA update on rules, and red flags for each

An illustration picture shows the Twitter logo reflected in the eye of a woman in Berlin, November 7, 2013.

NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has clarified some grey areas on how broker dealers and their financial advisers can use social media without violating rules on advertising and communications with the public.

Some firms have expressed concern that the explosion of financial information via social media will make them less relevant in the emerging digital world. Broker dealers have been cautious over using interactive social media on company sites, especially when using third party-posted material. Similarly, financial advisers have been careful about what they post on public sites away from their own broker-reviewed institutional Web sites.

The updates issued last month by FINRA (here) give new guidance that cover those use cases and others. The basics remain the same: When a firm communicates to the public about products and services they offer, long-established rules against misleading or promise-like information apply, regardless of where or how it is published.

Here are six social media practices that FINRA says are allowable — and six red flags to watch for with each:

1- Public comments -- Broker dealers can create social media sites that allow the public to make comments that are unsolicited, even if they read like testimonials or are just plain Facebook-style “likes.”

Red flag: The process must be free of any “entanglements” with the firm and the adviser. Firms also need to watch for obvious false or hyped statements, paid testimonials or guarantees of results without the usual disclaimers for investment material.

2- Social interest -- Financial advisers and other registered employees can use social media to post items of social interest — even if it is about an event their firm has sponsored. They are allowed to communicate about sponsored charitable events, job openings or “human interest” items.

Red flag: This gives wide latitude for using social media but the content is no longer considered “personal” if it is about the firm’s “products or services.”

3- Links -- Firms can place links to third-party Web sites that are independent of the firm and have “ongoing” updates.

Red flag: The firm can’t manage the controls and decide which content it wants to expose to the public — meaning that once the link has been established an unfavorable posting on the firm should not be blocked. Firms need to perform due diligence to decide if the site has misleading or false material.

4- Responding to inaccuracies -- Firms and financial advisers can respond to posts on other sites that includes factually incorrect information.

Red flag: A factual response to an erroneous post on an unaffiliated third-party site is not considered a firm communication requiring review, as long as it sticks to the facts.

5- Native advertising -- Firms can publish “native advertising” that is properly labeled as such.

Red flag: Native advertising is by definition content that carries a “subtle” message from a sponsor who pays it. While it might be acceptable to publish a story that casts a firm in a positive light or a civic activity in which it is involved, an article that promotes a security or investment portfolio would raise questions.

6- Sharing testimonial information -- Financial advisers can share a favorable social media comment with customers or the public.

Red flag: These must be clearly marked with language such as “important testimonial information.”

While the rules suggest an easing of FINRA’s oversight of messaging in the digital era, the industry self-regulator said that there has been no change from past restrictions. The new advisory is meant to offer guidelines to operate in the era of social media. The industry body continues to enforce Rule 2210 (here) the same as ever. That means nothing “false, misleading, exaggerated or promissory” is allowable, on any media, social or otherwise.

(Richard Satran is a financial journalist covering daily and emerging issues for Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence.)