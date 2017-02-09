NEW YORK (Thomson Reuters Regulatory Intelligence) - This year's world economic forum meetings at Davos may have been overshadowed by inauguration week in the United States, but they yielded clues on industry leaders' sentiments on the state of banking regulations in relation to technology, and their most salient challenges.

Technology related innovation such as "digitalization," blockchain, "robotic process automation," fintech, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics that help firms streamline operations, reduce costs, and better target client needs, as well as regulations that may limit such innovation due to cybersecurity concerns emerged as the two main themes for 2017 at the summit.

In discussing the various facets of innovation, however, participants of a "Future of Finance" panel underscored how these new forms of innovation bring simplicity to the financial system -- in contrast to some of the pre-crisis innovative financial tools.

"We can use technology to improve our own controls. We can use technology to improve our efficiency. And then we can use the technology to improve the customer service," said Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan. He spoke on a panel that also included Zurich Insurance Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco, Harvard Professor of Economics and Public Policy Ken Rogoff, Carlyle Group co-chief executive and co-founder David Rubenstein, and M&G Investments Chief Executive Officer Anne Richards.

INCREASED USE OF TECHNOLOGY IN BANKING

The need for new technology approaches is moving to the forefront for banks as they struggle to stay competitive with nimble fintech firms that provide bank-like services, especially in the area of payments, panelists said.

Deutsche Bank, for example, has cast itself as a leader in digitalization, a broad concept for improving customer engagement through process automation. It opened a "digital factory" in Frankfurt in September 2016 to serve as a center for creating digital products for the lender.

The factory has already produced its first projects: an e-safe that helps customers store confidential documents and password in a digital, secure and convenient way in online and mobile banking, and a multi-banking finance manager that aggregates and provides a quick overview of customer's all bank accounts, securities accounts, loans and credit cards at a glance on all digital devices. Deutsche has partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to research new technology and ideas such as using artificial intelligence, speech recognition and blockchain technology.

Similarly, robotic process automation (RPA) is the application of technology that allows employees in a company to configure computer software or a “robot” to capture and interpret existing applications for processing a transaction, manipulating data, triggering responses and communicating with other digital systems.

CONVERGENCE IN DATA AND FINANCIAL REGULATIONS

As banks collect and store ever more information on clients, about their risk appetite, preferences and other characteristics, regulators are realizing that data and financial regulations will become more intertwined.

Late last year, the Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said that the OCC would seek to regulate fintech companies under a single national standard that provides a different set of rules than those that currently govern the growing industry.

Underlying the key role fintech companies play in today's financial world, Curry said, "Many fintechs will choose to partner with existing banks or provide services to banks and other financial companies, but some will seek to become a bank. In those cases, it will be much better for the health of the federal banking system and everyone who relies on these institutions, if these companies enter the system through a clearly marked front gate, rather than in some back door, where risks may not be as thoughtfully assessed and managed."

While the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has not actively taken a stance yet, the agency organized a fintech forum in November 2016 to better understand issues related to blockchain technology, automated investment advice or robo-advisors.

The potential operational risk emanating from the already increased reliance on technology through the use of third-party services, internet "cloud" services, and consortium-type approaches in sharing resources has only been compounded by the mounting level of data. With more data, comes more risk, and responsibility.

In the United States, the New York State Department of Financial Services ("NYDFS") issued proposed cyber security regulations late in 2016 imposing new, stringent cybersecurity requirements on banks, and other financial service providers under its jurisdiction.

The regulations will require firms to have a Chief Information Security Officer in charge of information related matters, and aim to implement periodic risk assessment tests through continuous monitoring or periodic penetration testing and vulnerability assessments.

On the federal level, the Federal Reserve Board, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have also been working on developing enhanced Cyber Risk Management Standards with the goal to establish standards to increase banks' operational resilience, and reduce the potential impact on the financial system of a cyber event affecting a bank. The rules cover areas on cyber risk governance; cyber risk management; and cyber resilience, and situational awareness.

And on the global level, clearing houses will have to present enhanced cybersecurity measures and recovery plans by mid-2017 as per the new guidelines by the Basel Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures.

