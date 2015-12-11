FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's BCI halts output at iron ore mine as price sinks
December 11, 2015 / 1:48 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's BCI halts output at iron ore mine as price sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner BC Iron Ltd on Friday said it was suspending operations at its Nullagine joint venture because of low ore prices, sending its stock down more than 18 percent.

BC Iron holds 75 percent of the joint venture. Fellow Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group has 25 percent.

Operations will only resume if there is an appropriate change in market conditions, the company said.

The stock stood at 15.5 Australian cents at 0143 GMT. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)

