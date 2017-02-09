LONDON Feb 9 Private equity firm BC Partners has launched a new credit platform with the hire of Ted Goldthorpe from Apollo Investment Corporation, it was announced on Thursday.

Goldthorpe joins BC Partners in New York as managing partner to launch and oversee BC Partners Credit. He was formerly president of Apollo Investment Corporation and head of its US Opportunistic platform.

BC Partners Credit is expected to fundraise this year and will look to put money to work on opportunities across all sectors in the US, Europe and Asia, sources said.

BC Partners will launch the new platform within its existing structure, utilizing the firm’s infrastructure to deliver new opportunities for BC Partners’ LPs.

Prior to Apollo, Goldthorpe ran the bank loan and distressed investing desk at Goldman Sachs after serving as managing director in the Special Situations Group, running both the Middle Market Private Equity business and the Canadian business.

Goldthorpe will lead a team that will include Matthias Ederer, a former partner at Wingspan Investment Management and Henry Wang, a former partner at Stonerise Capital Partners, who will both be joining BC Partners Credit as partners. Both worked with Goldthorpe at Goldman Sachs. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)