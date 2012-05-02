FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Russian April gas output down 6.8 pct vs March
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 2, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Russian April gas output down 6.8 pct vs March

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian daily natural gas production edged down to
1.87 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month from 2.01 bcm in March, Energy 
Ministry data showed.	
   Daily gas output at Gazprom, the world's top gas producer, fell in
April by 8.4 percent month-on-month to 1.4 bcm from 1.52 bcm in March.  	
    The following are production details by company for the full month of April
and the year to date in billions of cubic metres.    	
    Percentage changes from previous months are based on daily production. 	
                                  Monthly       Daily pct change vs      Year to
                                                                          date
                                     Apr 12       Mar 12        Apr 11           
 Gazprom                             41.810         -8,4          -5,2    182.447
 Novatek                              4.720          0,1          19,4     19.322
 Other gas firms                      1.856         -0,8          11,0      7.445
 PSA operators                        2.223         -4,1           0,9      9.388
 Oil firms,                           5.514         -1,8           4,5     22.691
   of which:                                                                     
 LUKOIL                               1.400         -1,9           6,0      5.710
 TNK-BP                               1.033         -1,1           2,0      4.338
 Slavneft                             0.069        -12,9          -0,9      0.284
 Rosneft                              0.993         -3,9           2,6      4.197
 Surgutneftegas                       0.990         -1,2          -5,8      4.110
 Gazprom Neft                         0.735         -0,4          25,9      2.993
 Tatneft                              0.068         -1,9           6,3      0.281
 Bashneft                             0.046         -1,8          17,1      0.159
 Russneft                             0.181          4,3           6,0      0.619
 Total Russian output                56.123         -6,8          -1,9    241.292
  	
	
 (Natalia Chumakova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.